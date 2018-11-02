Walsham manager full of praise for defeated foe’s football skills

Walsham-le-Willows have continued their incredible start to their 2018/19 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign by defeating an energetic Framlingham Town side.

The Willows beat the Castlemen by a 2-1 scoreline on the road on Friday night to climb to a season-high fourth – ahead of ending the weekend in sixth – and extend their winning run to three matches.

Trevor Newman’s team went unbeaten throughout October in the league, with their 3-2 League Challenge Cup defeat the only stain on their recent form book.

Football - Framlingham Town V Walsham-le-Willows, 26/10/2018. Fram 1- 2 Walsh. Picutres: Al Pulford, working for Iliffe (5137004)

“For a club like us, the ambition is always to stay up – hopefully we should already be well on our way to achieving that – but traditionally, anything more than that is a bonus,” he said.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t finish much higher than expected with the start we’ve had. I suppose we are the dark horse of the league.”

But the manager admitted their latest victory was ‘fortunate’, as he heaped praise on the quality of a team just one spot from the bottom.

“It was a fortunate rather than great result,” he said.

“To be honest, we should have been three or four goals down by half-time, they were by far the better team.

“They are a decent side and a lot better than their position in the league suggests. They were as good a side as we’ve played all season.”

Danny Smith fired the Castlemen into an early lead, volleying in from close range in the third minute to put the home side in the ascendancy.

And they were the aggressors throughout as Smith combined well with Max Willett to continually get in behind the Walsham defence. But they were unable to stretch their advantage and Walsham captain Jack Brame forced an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Framlingham were unfortunate to concede the goal, with the Brame free-kick taking a hefty deflection off defender Cyrus Thorpe and wrong-footing Gary Rose in goal to take the sides in equal at the break.

The comeback goal steadied the Walsham ship but rocked the Framlingham one, as the home side struggled to regain the same momentum in the second half.

But more chances still came their way, as they worked to get some payback for their high energy and dynamic attacks.

Instead, it was Brame that scored in the 86th minute to sink Framlingham hopes of any points from the game.

“If you’re doing well then things tend to go your way and that was the case for us,” Newman added.

“We are getting the rub of the green – the equaliser we got was a perfect example, the ball was going towards the corner flag but hit the bloke (Cyrus Thorpe) in the head and went in the net.

“It could have gone anywhere but that’s sort of what comes with the position we’re in. Framlingham didn’t get any rub of the green and that’s the position they’re in.

“I’ll take it though, I’m not going to moan about a bit of luck going our way.”

Walsham are not in action this weekend, with their scheduled opponents Great Yarmouth Town still competing in the FA Vase.

Free Press Man of The Match: Jack Brame