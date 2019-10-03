Walsham-le-Willows chairman Keith Mills has confirmed that Trevor Collins will take on the caretaker management role from Saturday.

The father of current player Matt Collins is due to oversee his first game in Saturday's visit from Long Melford in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Mills said it was pleasing to have arranged details so quickly following Thursday's announcement that Trevor Newman had stepped down after a year at the club's helm.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Lakenheath..Pictured: Walsham celebrate their second goal from Matt Collins...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (18405601)

His departure followed Wednesday night's 3-2 derby loss to Thetford Town, a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Collins will be joined in the dugout by Ian Miller, who will take on a more official role as player-assistant.

Mills said: "He has lots of links with the club and helped with player recruitment in the summer; he's a natural choice to help steady the ship.

"There's no point rushing into something, he is giving us a bit of time to settle and level things out.

"We play Saturday and Wednesday and then we don't have a game for a week so we are very much seeing it as wait and see how those games go before we make any decisions.

"We have just lost out way a little bit and we're disappointed Trevor (Newman) didn't see it through but it is good to have Trevor (Collins) and Ian ready to step up."

He said the club had already received 'two or three' applications for the management position.