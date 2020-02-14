Walsham in freefall with fifth defeat in a row in the league

Walsham-le-Willows captain Ian Miller has warned his team-mates that the side could get pulled back into a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division relegation battle if they do not halt their losing streak, and quickly.

They have slipped back down to 17th from a mid-table 13th at the start of the year with five consecutive league defeats; the team have not picked up a league point in 2020.

And signs of it turning around were few and far between in their last outing, a heavy 5-0 defeat away to Long Melford as they suffered their worst loss of the season.

Walsham went in a goal down at the break, despite hitting the post and the crossbar, before conceding four in the second half.

Miller said: “We are sort of scratching our heads about what’s gone wrong, we’ve gone from a winning streak to a losing streak so quickly.

“It’s really tough to get yourself out of a downward spiral, we did that so well and now we are back in that situation.

“I honestly believe we have the ability to turn this around, but we do need to be careful now not to get sucked back into a relegation battle.

“We are all playing for the future of Walsham-le-Willows and prove that you deserve a place in this team.

“We just have to keep going, pushing forward and putting in 100 per cent every match.”

Walsham are set to host Swaffham Town (14th) on Saturday (3pm) looking to overturn the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture on November 11, as substitute Cameron Nicholls came on to score for the visitors.

“Performance and result go hand in hand, so if we can put a good performance together against Swaffham then we will get some points on the board,” Miller added. “Obviously the manager will have a plan of how to play them and will have looked at our away game, but the focus is on what we can do rather than reacting to what they do.

“We need to focus on defending and stopping conceding goals.

“Fergus (O’Callaghan, manager) works us hard in training and demands an intensity that we’re just not seeing in our games at the moment, we need to start taking that intensity into matches.

“Saturday’s scoreline was a little unfair as we hit the post and crossbar in the first half but then conceded and the second half is 45 minutes of football to forget. Our heads are dropping once we concede, it almost feels like we are waiting for that goal against us and then, when it happens, the floodgates open.

“We are not getting enough shots on target, it’s vital we get back to where we were seven or eight games ago and start playing with more confidence. It’s frustrating for us as players and it must be for the manager as well, he’s telling us to do something and it’s not happening.

“The changing room isn’t flat, but there’s definitely a feeling of disappointment over our results at the moment. We are making individual errors all over the pitch and it’s costing us.”

* Meanwhile, Thetford Town’s form has also taken a nosedive after a brief resurgence, with just two points from the last 21 on offer. They fell to a 3-1 loss away to Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday for their third successive league defeat.

Conceding twice in the first half before finding themselves 3-0 down, Andrew Wood pulled one back from the spot in the 63rd minute before Sam Bond saw his 90th minute score chalked off for offside.

They have a weekend off before hosting Woodbridge Town on February 29.

