Ahead of tomorrow’s home tie, Trevor Newman is determined to do everything he can to help Walsham-le-Willows break their miserable run in the Emirates FA Cup – having not won a game in the last seven years.

In fact, since they entered the world’s most famous and oldest domestic competition in 2006 The Willows have only won three games in 13 years in it.

With the prize money having been boosted last season there is also an extra added financial incentive to re-creating some cup magic at Summer Road, as they host Peterborough Northern Star tomorrow (3pm) in the extra preliminary round.

Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Whitton United..Manager Trevor Newman..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (7661895)

“We actually get to play a home game, which is nice, as we don’t get to play many home games at the start of the season,” said Newman, referencing their league matches being away from home until the cricket season is completed in September.

“We want to win. Our club hasn’t done that (in the FA Cup) for a long time.

“When I was playing we only won two matches in the whole lot.”

Having had their United Counties League Premier Division opponents watched, who finished 16th in their equivalent level league last season, Newman is hoping they can avoid a fall at the first hurdle this time around and net the £2,250 in prize money available to the winners. A trip to either Newmarket Town or Arlesey Town awaits the winner.

And Newman, whose side opened their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Thetford Town (see page 123), has revealed a record club run to the first round qualifying stage, requiring win two rounds, is his target.

“The financial side would be massive for us,” he said.

“It is nice to get to the point when it is not already pre-drawn. You get to Monday and think what’s the FA Cup draw? We’ve got whoever it be. They are obviously going to be a good side as they will be likely above us in the pyramid.

“I remember Debenham got AFC Wimbledon one year. I know they wouldn’t now as they are not a non-league side. But you could easily get something of that ilk coming down to Walsham or going there and have a really good day out.”

Newman has the luxury of a full squad to choose from for tomorrow’s tie, which can be followed live on our website.