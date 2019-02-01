It’s the news Bury St Edmunds supporters have been waiting to hear – Nick Wakley has revealed he is looking to stay at the GK IPA Haberden beyond his short-term deal to build a promotion-winning side.

Nick Wakely is set to stay at Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

The Welshman is due to sit down for talks with chairman David Reid and performance director Terry Sands in the coming days to sort out his future, with both parties understood to be looking to extend his stay in Suffolk.

This is despite Sands having said on the Welsh Premiership-winning coach’s arrival in November: ‘If he wasn’t on study leave, there’s no way we could afford him, we’re extremely fortunate’.

But with Wakley no longer studying for a Masters, and having qualified as an accountant, he is now in a position to look at extending his stay at Bury, having been a big hit since his arrival.

The Wolfpack begin their last 10 games of the National League 2 South season with tomorrow’s home game with 12th-placed Old Redcliffians in seventh, having been looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone when he arrived to replace Jon Curry. Wakley’s record, following a 27-15 defeat at Tonbridge Juddians, stands at four wins, three defeats and one draw from his nine matches.

“I want to be in Bury next year and I want to build something and leave a legacy,” he said.

“There are a couple of dotting the is and crossing the ts in terms of what the package looks like.

“There is no issue in terms of financial security. It will come down to me wanting a challenge and I believe this club can get promotion with the right signings and re-signings.

“The message I am getting from the club is they want me to be there next year and it will just come down to sitting down and thrashing things out.

“I have got an accountancy business with my father and it is just whether I can operate working for him twice a week.

He added: “Saying that, in the next few weeks we will hopefully be nailing down re-signing some players, which is the most important thing. I am in no panic to go anywhere and do anything else.

“Terry has set out a very clear plan of where the club want to be and they have been very supportive of me, in terms of giving me what I need to do the job.”

The former Wales Women’s sevens head coach and lead backs/attack coach for the XV squad is continuing to commute from his family home in Cardiff, which is also where his business is based, but insists that is not a problem.

“When we have a home game I am here from Tuesday afternoons until Saturday and then I am back with the family until dropping the kids off at school on a Tuesday morning,” he said. “A lot of away games are in the south west, so then I will go back home on a Thursday night.”

Wakley also said he does not feel the current squad would need a big overhaul to get them into a position to challenge at the top of the table.

“There is plenty of talent within this side and a good crop of young, local talent,” he said. “Probably where we are lacking is those experienced players to push us over in those 50/50 games. And that is something we will focus on.

“I do not think there will be wholesale changes.”