Wakefield looking to Glasgow after mixed doubles bronze

Bury St Edmunds’ Harry Wakefield is hoping to build on his achievements at the Under-15s National Badminton Championships and thinks his love for the sport will allow him to do so.

Wakefield, 13, achieved a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at The Redbridge Sport Centre, partnered by Chelmsford’s Chloe Dennis.

The pair, who train together once a week, beat a Yorkshire/Warwickshire pairing 24-22 in the third end of their quarter finals, before being beaten 21-12, 21-16 by the competition’s top seeds in the semis.

The youngsters will now play in an invite-only Quadrangular Event involving the best competitors from all over Britain on Sunday (April 28), before an international team event in Glasgow the following day.

Harry Wakefield - 2019 U15 National Champs mixed doubles bronze (9103457)

Both will participate in the individual event in May but will first compete as part of a team this weekend – against competitors from as far afield as Spain and the USA, with only the top players accepted.

Their team (Team Ardent) comprises players who are all ranked top ten in England and consists of singles, doubles and mixed matches.

Wakefield, a student at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, says he is keen to keep improving and building on his achievements.

“I was really happy to get the bronze medal in the nationals and I’ m hoping now to build on that achievement,” he said.

Wakefield follows in the footsteps of his father and elder brother, who also both play the sport and act as inspiration to the youngster.

“My older brother Charlie (16) is a great badminton player and he has inspired me. We sometimes train together and although he can still beat me, I’m hoping one day to be able to beat him,” he added.

“My parents have always encouraged me to do lots of sport, but in the next few years I’m hoping to train a bit more for badminton.

“I love playing it and, when you enjoy something, you can reach high levels as you want to keep playing and improving.”

Caroline, Wakefield’s mother, said she was ‘very proud’.