Wherever their first team end up finishing in the table, there is little doubt Bury St Edmunds CC will now be top of the league when it comes to scoreboxes.

For the old green garden shed that was previously used has been replaced in the off-season by a £30,000 state-of-the-art annex to the clubhouse.

But it is only thanks to the generosity of volunteer scorer John Williams, who provided the funds after unexpectedly coming into some money.

Bury St Edmunds scorer John Williams is picture with first-team players in front of the new score box he funded for the club. The old version can be seen next to itPicture: Russell Claydon (38973891)

He explained: “When we built the pavilion we hoped to be able to incorporate a scorebox, but the money wasn’t quite enough to be able to do that so we have been managing with essentially a garden shed.

“I was then personally in a fortunate position where I got a windfall inheritance from a fairly distant relative who died and left me a significant amount of money, which was completely unexpected.

“I made a donation to the cricket club to essentially fund a new scorebox and here we have it.”

The new facility, which is tilted towards the square and features a second room to look out on to the second pitch, was put to use for the first time during Saturday’s friendly with Burwell & Exning. There is also a balcony outside for people to view the action on the other pitch.

Chairman Paul Whittaker said: “It was an incredible gesture to make and something that will last a lifetime. It is absolutely fantastic.

“It is what the ground needed. There is huge investment on buildings and it needed a proper scorebox and now it’s got one.”

Read more Cricket