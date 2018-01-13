VIDEO: Yasin Browne on Bury St Edmunds 39 Barnstaple 25

Coaches' man of the match Yasin Browne said Bury's players showed what they were all about in their five tries to three victory over Barnstaple.

Former Ireland Under-18 international second row specialist Browne was one of seven changes made to the starting XV from the disappointing defeat at relegation threatened Old Redcliffians.

Yasin Browne with his man of the match award, which was presented by club chairman Mike Robinson. Picture: Russell Claydon

And after helping put that performance behind them with a first win of 2018 at the second attempt, he revealed the players had been read the riot act in the week.

In front of a big crowd at a cold Haberden, seventh-place Bury fell behind to their 12th place Devon visitors via a Glyn Parks fifth minute penalty.

But captain Liam McBride levelled things up five minutes later and once Chris Lord's first try, running onto his own chip, was grounded three minutes later, the hosts were always comfortably in control on the scoreboard.

Mark Kohler charged down the wing for the next and Dwayne Corcoran stepped inside his man wonderfully to cap a fine move through the backs for a 20-6 lead, with Park landing a long-range penalty in between.

A Frazer Honey penalty on the stroke of half-time gave Bury a 19 point advantage heading into the break.

The second half was only eight minutes old when the Wolfpack had secured their four-try bonus point with Lord putting down his second of the match after a fine team move.

The visitors got their first try on the scoreboard just before the hour mark before Corcoran ran from inside his own half for a 39-13 lead.

The last 10 minuted saw Bury's foot come off the gas as the visitors scored twice more to pull them back to within two converted tries, though the home side were reduced to 14 men for the last eight after Mark Kohler was adjudged to have intentionally knocked on.

The end of the match may have been a bit of an anti-climax but it was a return to winning ways for Smith's side who showed how they are capable of cutting loose with their five tries coming in the opening hour.

* For post-match reaction from head coach Ollie Smith, see Friday's Bury Free Press print edition.