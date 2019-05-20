Amateur cyclists, including local councillors, cycling club members, women's cycling champions and members of the media, left West Suffolk Council's HQ in Bury St Edminds at just gone 11am as part of tracking 20 miles of the official course on next month's Suffolk stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour cycle race.

The sixth edition of the Women's Tour of Britain will kick off with the Suffolk stage 1 from Beccles to Stowmarket on June 10, and has been described as one of the toughest editions yet.

Members of the public, media and local dignitaries, numbering a group of 22 in total, were set to find out why when they took part in today's official preview ride.

Women's Tour official preview ride - riders pose for a picture before they leave West Suffolk Hourse, HQ of West Suffolk Council, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Russell Claydon (10726003)

They were given the rare chance to experience what it will be like to be involved in a professionally-organised top-level race by taking part in a 20-mile section of Stage 1 of the Tour flanked by two police officers on motorbikes.

See their 'grand depart' from West Suffolk House on our video below.

The cyclists were expected to finish at Stowmarket Town Council's HQ at around 12.30pm.

The event in June is free to watch.