VIDEO: Terry Sands on Wolfpack's narrow loss to the champions

NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO SOUTH: Bury St Edmunds 19 Cinderford 24

Bury's performance director Terry Sands was left proud of his players after the Wolfpack only ended up losing against the league champions after a try in the final five minutes of a thrilling contest.

Gloucestershire outfit Cinderford came to the Greene King IPA Haberden with 50-plus travelling supporters looking to sew up the title in style, knowing any win would guarantee it while if Canterbury beat second placed Chinnor at home, that would also be enough.

Bury were determined to end on a high note in front of their own fans, however, having shown the previous week how they can compete with a top two side, eventually losing by a point at Chinnor.

The first half saw a determined home side let Cinderford know they were certainly in a game with Mark Kholer replying to Nathan Taylor's 21st minute pick and go opener in the 38th minute, with both scores unconverted leaving the scores locked at 5-5.

Bury had the crowd estimated at more than 600 jumping up and down in the first half of the second period with individual tries from Will Scholes (53') and captain Liam McBride (56'), both converted by Fraser Honey, opening up a 19-5 lead.

But with Canterbury comfortably winning meaning they were on course for the title whatever their result, Cinderford came back with two converted tries of their own, a pushover effort from George Evans (62') and a touchdown in the corner from Terence Babarinsa, excellently orchestrated by no10 James Moffatt to make it 19-19.

The next score looked to be pivotal in the outcome, and it went the way of the side in the ascendency, Cinderford, with Matt Lane finishing in the left-hand corner to ensure they would celebrate the title as winners on the day.

Bury's him campaign ended on a defeat but with plenty of promise in the nature of the performance for next season.

The club will be hoping for more good weather to be delivered to bring out another big crowd for their Greene King IPA International 7s tournament on Sunday, May 6. Tickets are on sale through the club.