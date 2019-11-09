AFC Sudbury pulled off one of the results of the day with a 4-1 victory at higher-league Worthing in the Buildbase FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying.

Atticking midfielder Reece Harris got the party started for the travelling support in Sussex with a low finish in the 19th minute after finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Within three minutes Mark Morsley's side had doubled their advantage with centre-back Baris Alltintop rising highest at the back post to head home Callum Harrison's left-wing corner.

AFC, who have had a disappointing start to the season in the league, maintained their confident start, eventually finding another just after the re-start when Callum Harrison's effort somehow squirmed under the goalkeeper.

The hosts, currently sitting in a play-off spot in the BetVictor Isthminan League Premier Division, pulled one back in the 78th minute when unmarked captain Colbran volleyed home.

But Sudbury capped a memorable day with a fourth in the final minute with a fine solo effort from full-back Liam Bennett.

It puts the King's Marsh club into the third qualifying round for the first time since the 2014/15 season and with a potential big tie to look forward to in Monday's draw at Wembley.

Needham Market have not enjoyed a great run of form at Bloomfields this season, and that continued this afternoon as Leatherhead knocked them out of the FA Trophy 2-1.

After a goalless first half, where both sides forced good saves from the goalkeepers, the visitors' Ibrahim Olutade fired home a loose ball from inside the peanlty area to break the deadlock in the 56th minute.

Travis Gregory ghosted in from the left wing in the 67th minute to double BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division Leatherhead's advantage.

A late rally from Needham saw them put pressure on Zaki Oualah's goal and James Baker gave them hope by sweeping home Luke Ingram's cross in the second of six minutes of added time.

But despite a late sight of goal from inside the area for Callum Page, the Tanners clung on for victory in front of a crowd of 203.

Soham Town Rangers had staged comebacks in their last two matches to claim draws, but could not find a reply to visiting Great Wakering Rovers' first-half strike in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Matt Blake (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (21251979)

Jake Gordon's 43rd minute penalty proved decisive as the Greens went down to a 1-0 defeat to see them drop a place to 12th in the table,

Bury Town, who have four straight wins in all competitions were not in action today due to Maldon & Tiptree, who they were due to host, being in FA Cup action. They travel to AFC Sudbury in the Velocity Trophy as Group 1 leaders on Tuesday (live updates of the 7.45pm kick-off on Bury Free Press and Suffolk Free Press websites).

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town stretched their lead at the top by two more points to 15 after a 3-0 home win against mid-table Haverhill Rovers.

Tom Bullard headed them into the lead before two more followed in the second half, with Matt Blake rounding things off with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Following last weekend's 6-1 thumping at Long Melford, Hadleigh United suffered a fourth straight defeat with a 1-0 defeat at home to mid-table Swaffham Town.

Christian Appleford's second-from-bottom side conceded against the run of play just before the interval to Sam Carter's strike.

A fine 4-0 home victory for Walsham-le-Willows (18th) ended Ely City's recent good run and widened the gap to the bottom two for Fergus O'Callaghan's side.

A Sam Peters trademark free kick was added to just after the break by Lee Hammond, with Craig Jennings adding strikes three and four.

Newmarket Town dropped a place in the table to eighth after they played out a goalless draw with 10-man Stanway Rovers (4th) that saw them surrender the last perfect home record in the division.

Long Melford were voted your Iliffe Media East Team of The Weeekend for the second time in three weeks following that 6-1 home win over Hadleigh. And they put in another great display this afternoon to take all three points away from top-four side Woodbridge Town.

The 2-1 success against former Ipswich Town captain Carlos Edwards' side, with Ross Waugh's goal having sent them into the break 1-0 up, was incredibly their seventh straight victory and moves them up to third place in the table.

FOOTBALL: Newmarket Town v Stanway Rovers red card for Stanway player for tackle on Newmarkets Chandler. Picture by Mark Westley. (21251996)

On Friday night, Thetford Town beat visiting Mildenhall Town 3-2 to make it six wins from eight games under the management of defender Matt Morton, who took over the reigns from Danny White with the Brecklanders bottom of the table.

As in their recent games, there was a late winner for Thetford with Max Melanson coverting from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to seal all three points.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, Halstead Town bounced back from consecutive league defeats with a 2-1 home win against second-from-bottom Newbury Forest.

Goals from Ricky Gardner and Callum Vincent put the Humbugs 2-0 up at half time before the visitors made it interesting by halfing the deficit in the second period.

The much-needed three points for Mark McLean's side catapults them from 10th to sixth in the table and leaves them just a point off a top-four place.

In the First Division North, a goal from Luke Taylor ensured Debenham LC's fine run of form continued as they won 1-0 at Great Yarmouth Town to keep hold of fifth place.

Jamie Souza's first game in charge of AFC Sudbury Reserves (15th), following academy chief Danny Laws and coach Dave Cannon stepping up to the first team, ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers.

Haverhill Borough had gone 11 games without a win, but ended that dire run in style with a 7-1 home thumping of King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Tom Thulborn got the scoring started at The New Croft with Victor Munoz Garcia heading in at the back post for his first goal for the club.

King's Lynn had a man sent off for violent conduct in the 30th minute with Thurlbron hitting his second just before half time.

Four more goals followed for the hosts in the second period to the visitors' one, with Matt Harris and Harry Furrow among the scorers.

Lakenheath (3rd) shared four goals at home to a Cornard United (11th) side who have now gone seven games unbeaten in the division while Diss Town dropped a place to 7th after losing 4-1 at top four side Norwich CBS.

Vote for your Iliffe Media East Team of The Weekend on Twitter via @russclaydon on Monday and see all the best reaction and weekend previews in our print editions on Thursday and Friday.