Soham Town Rangers ended a 14-year winless run in their local derby with Bury Town in emphatic style to ensure their name goes into Monday's FA Trophy first qualifying round draw at Wembley.

The Greens had not got the better of Bury in 15 previous attempts but broke that miserable run with a 3-0 victory in their preliminary round clash at Julius Martin Lane.

Robbie Mason's side were forced to defend for much of the first half but broke up the other end to take the lead in the 11th minute via a fine chipped angled effort from Tom Newman.

Football - Soham v Bury Town - Picture - Neil Dady. (19176062)

Some good saves from Josh Pope ensured they took that lead into the break, while Matt Allan fired over in stoppage time from a good chance which would have doubled their advantage.

Bury were not as dominant in the second half though and Sam Mulready made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute when he fired home after Cameron Watson's header had been hacked off the line following a corner.

The outcome of the tie was put beyond doubt in the 83rd minute when Matt Allan broke clear and unselfishly pulled the ball back across the box for substitute Callum Russell who provided a clinical finish.

AFC Sudbury join them in progressing after bouncing back from their recent league and cup defeats with a 4-1 victory at VCD Athletic.

But they had to show good character to come from behind in Essex, following Jack Steventon putting the hosts into a fourth minute lead.

The returning Adam Bailey-Dennis levelled matters in the 36th minute before captain Joe Whight scored at a crucial time, on the stroke of half-time to send them into the interval 2-1 up.

Tom Maycock tucked away a penalty a minute before the hour mark to extend their lead before Sean Marks added gloss to the scoreline three minutes from time.

Both Soham and Sudbury pocket £2,250 prize money their victories and will play their first round qualifying ties a week on Saturday (October 26) over any existing league fixtures.

Needham Market ended the day in 16th place in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central following a 1-1 home draw with Avelchurch in front of a crowd of 307 at Bloomfields.

After a goalless first half Joe Marsden's free-kick put the hosts into the lead in the 52nd minute but Mitchell Botfield ensured the points were shared with his reply for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Mildenhall Town comfortably sealed their progression in the Buildbase FA Vase with a 4-1 home win against Luton-based Crawley Green.

A Matt Green double, both from corners in the fifth and 38th minutes, sent them into the break 2-1 up with an own goal sandwhiched in between.

But two further unanswered goals thereafter, from Jack Brame's 48th minute header and Luke Butcher's close-range finish following a corner in the 72nd minute, made it a comfortable winning margin.

It could have been more, but former Walsham-le-Willows striker Brame saw his 75th minute penalty saved.

Hadleigh United exited the competition however, with a 2-1 defeat at Leighton Town.

Thetford Town, who recently appointed Matt Morton as manager, moved a step closer to another Carrow Road final in the Norfolk Senior Cup with a 1-0 home win over lower-league Norwich Ccourtesy of Robbie Priddle's 61st minute strike.

Diss Town came in with the same scoreline in the same competition at home to Matishall.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Stowmarket Town recorded their first win at Godmanchester since 2011 with a 3-1 victory putting Rick Andrews' men 11 pointsd clear at the summit.

Stow raced into a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes at the side who started the day in sixth place via strikes from Jack Ainsley (35 seconds) and top scorer Josh Mayhew.

Recent signing Matt Blake pounced on a defensive mistake to make it 3-0 with half-an-hour played.

That is how it stayed until Godmanchester pulled one back in the 89th minute.

Long Melford are up to 12th after their third league win on the bounce, beating Ely City (16th) 3-1 at their Stoneylands base.

Jacob Brown and Nathan Rowe gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead before a Jamie Griffiths penalty in the 61st minute came ahead of a late consolation for Brady Stone's side.

Newmarket Town are sixth after bouncing back from their defeat at Kirkley & Pakefield with a 2-1 home win against manager Michael Shinn's former employers, Haverhill Rovers (11th).

The game marked new Rovers boss James Bloomfield's first league match in charge and was played out at the Tristel Stadium in front of a very healthy derby crowd of 248.

Scott Patterson headed home from a Shinn corner in the first half for an interval 1-0 lead before new signing Jack Chandler opened his Jockeys' account with what provided to be the winner following an equaliser from substitute Ben Tait.

Walsham-le-Willows were without a game this weekend and took the chance to appoint former Haverhill Rovers manager Fergus O'Callaghan as their new manager earlier today.

In the First Division North Lakenheath (3rd) were the big scorers of the day, thrashing visiting Needham Market Reserves 6-1, while there was also a good win for Cornard United in their derby at AFC Sudbury Reserves, winning 3-0.

Elsewhere, Framlingham Town were 1-0 victors at home to Haverhill Borough while Debenham LC triumphed 4-2 on the road at Wisbech St Mary.

Halstead Town were without a match this weekend but are due to be back in First Division South action on Friday night in a fourth versus third clash at Holland (7.45pm).

