Both Bury Town and AFC Sudbury celebrated home wins which saw them close the gap to the Bostik League North Division play-off places this afternoon.

Bury Town had started the day nine points and four places below Coggeshall Town in fifth, but a 2-0 home win over 14th place Felixstowe & Walton United saw them reduce that to six points and just two places. Though they have played a game more than Coggeshall, who were beaten 3-2 at league leaders Bowers & Pitsea.

Manager Ben Chenery felt the first half was the best his side have performed on home turf this season (see our view from the dugout video below), and they could have been more than two goals to the good.

After goalkeeper Jack Spurling had pushed a Cemal Ramadan shot around his near post and blocked an Olly Hughes effort, Ipswich Town loanee Ryley Scott broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, firing in from Ryan Horne's excellent throughball.

The second followed within four minutes, and after two more chances, via Jake Chambers-Shaw's cool finish after being put through by another Horne pass which dissected the Felixstowe defence.

Horne went close to a goal himself, putting over at the far post, before the visitors' task was made even harder when left-back Ethan Clarke received a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on opposite number Ryan Stafford in the 37th minute.

Gallery1 Click to view

Ten-man Felixstowe made a decent fist of the second half but Bury could and should have at least doubled their tally but Ian Miller, Cemal Ramadan and Horne all missed decent chances while Spurling saved well to deny Chambers-Shaw and substitute Tommy Robinson.

AFC Sudbury came from 3-1 down at home to Tilbury, who started the day a place below them and ahead of Bury, to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory that leaves the Yellows one place and five points adrift of Coggeshall.

Gallery1 Click to view

Mark Morsley had told the Suffolk Free Press ahead of the game he did not think his side could make the play-offs this season, but saw plenty of character from his side to suggest they are up for the challenge.

It was a bad start for the Yellows, who had 16-year-old Ross Crane making his first-team debut, as Lewis Smith scored the first of a hat-trick in the opening period with his goals coming in the second, 37th and 45th minute, the last from the penalty spot after a foul by Joe Whight.

A header from home captain Whight had replied at 1-0 down but at 3-1 at the break the visitors looked to be clear favourites to take all three points.

But AFC had other ideas and began their comeback in the 69th minute when Tom Dettmar's cross was saved and Reece Harris turned in the loose ball.

Five minutes later the equaliser arrived when Harris returned the favour for Dettmar to finish from the edge of the area.

Another 16-year-old, Freddie King, came on for his debut before the majority of the 230 crowd went mad when Billy Holland turned in Callum Harrison's cross nine minutes from time, with what proved to be the winner.

Elsewhere in the division, Soham Town Rangers managed pulled off one of the day's shock results by turning the table on its head to beat title-chasing Heybridge Swifts, who started the day second, 3-1 at Julis Martin Lane to boost their survival bid.

Gallery1 Click to view

Sam Mulready gave the Greens the lead just before the quarter-of-an-hour mark, but it only nine minutes before Kreshnic Krasniqi restored parity.

But a second-half brace from Callum Russell with strikes in the 54th and 63rd minute, along with a great display from goalkeeper Josh Pope, sealed a big three points for Robbie Mason's men, who are now four points, from one, clear of the bottom two after their third win in their last four games.

Mildenhall Town sit one place above that relegation zone, and one place below Soham, after they failed to build on last weekend's 2-0 home win over Witham Town, losing 5-1 at promotion-chasing Maldon & Tiptree, who took advantage to move above Heybridge into second place.

Ricky Cornish's side were firmly staring at a defeat by half-time with Jorome Slew's opener added to by a double from Kojo Awotwi.

Jarid Robson scored for the Suffolk visitors in the 88th minute, but by that time they were already 4-0 down after Michael Brothers had extended the hosts' advantage, before Slew got his second in added time to complete the rout.

It leaves Mildenhall only out of the relegation zone from Romford, who Bury Town travel to next Saturday, on goal difference.

Up a level in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, Needham Market saw an opportunity to leapfrog opponents Stratford Town into the play-off places pass them by as they went down to a 3-1 defeat in Warwickshire.

The hosts held a 2-0 advantage by the break and made it 3-0 within 11 minutes of the re-start. Needham scored what proved to only be a consolation via top scorer Joe Marsden's penalty in the 78th minute.

Gallery1 Click to view

It was a big day in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division as the top six went head-to-head, and there was a cracking Suffolk derby at the Moorish Sports Ground as Stowmarket Town prevailed 3-2 against Waslham-le-Willows in a game which saw both sides play the second half with 10 men.

Supporters took part in a minute's applause at Summer Road ahead of the game to mark the eighth anniversary of four men losing their lives in an industrial accident with money also raised for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Robbie Sweeney's speculative effort put Stow ahead inside the opening minute while a Sam Nunn header 10 minutes from the interval double their advantage, coming after they were reduced to 10 after Robbie Linford (24') received a straight red card.

Surprise package Walsham, who started the day in third place, were level by the break though as Jack Brame converted two penalties inside two minutes, before being denied the chance of a hat-trick after receiving his marching orders.

The decisive goal came in the 77th minute as former Walsham player Ryan Clark headed in David Kempson's cross to send the travelling supporters home happy.

Rick Andrew's men leapfrogged their opponents into third place as a result, but the top two sides, Godmanchester Rovers and Histon, both came from behind to win, meaning Stow remain five points off the top, having also played more games than their rivals.

Thetford Town moved two places up the table to 15th, still six clear of the bottom two though, with a 3-2 victory at basement side Framlingham Town.

Robbie Priddle scored the all important winning goal in the second the 74th minute, heading in a Matt Morton cross.

The sides had gone into the break level at 1-1 after Bradley Sandell had equalised a follow-up to an early penalty saved by Will Viner.

Hosting Framlingham had taken a 2-1 lead early in the second half after a corner went in off Thetford's Elliott Gibson.

But the Brecklanders hit back within a minute through Harry Hutt's header before Priddle came up with the winner.

Framlingham remain nine points from safety but are now eight points adrift of the side above them, Hadleigh United, with the managerless side winning a five-goal thriller at Haverhill Rovers (9th) by the odd goal to boost their survival hopes.

Gallery1 Click to view

A Kris Rose header 10 minutes from time came against the run of play in the second half and added to Brett Crisp's first-half double. Rovers' goals came either side of the break from Graeme Turner - his first for the club - and player-manager Marc Abbott.

Elsewhere in the division, Newmarket Town (10th) won their home derby with Ely City (17th) by a convincing 3-0 scoreline, thanks to two goals from Sam Gomarsall in the second half which added to Shaun Avis' strike in the first 45 minutes.

Gallery1 Click to view

New signing Ben Robinson took the man-of-the-match award at the Bloorie.Com Stadium after assisting all three goals.

Long Melford now sit a point and a place above Ely after a 2-2 draw at Whitton United, with Pablo Chaves and Kieran Michaels on target for the Villagers, who bounced back from a home defeat to FC Clacton.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, it was Halstead Town who were red hot at Fire United, scoring five unanswered goals to close the gap on leaders Hashtag United, who did not play, to three points. Mark McLean's side, who remain third after White Ensign also won, still hold a game in hand over the leaders, who go up against White Ensign next weekend.

Tom Cook scored a first ever hat-trick for the Humbugs with top scorer Jordan Pavett adding to his tally from the penalty spot. Cook missed a penalty of his own which would have given him a fourth goal on the day.

It was a great day for the north Essex club with their reserves winning through to the Chell Trophy final via a 3-2 victory at Witham Town Reserves.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, managerless Harleston Town maintained their four-point gap at the summit in emphatic style, winning 8-0 at a mid-table Leiston Reserves side who had thrashed Haverhill Borough 6-2 last time out.

Top scorer Nathan Stone claimed against his old side while Kyle Baker (8'), Lawrence Cheese (19', 49') and Jake Anema (31') accounted for the others on a great day for caretaker managers Adam Mullin and Craig Trudgill.

Haverhill Borough's recently-appointed manager Kevin Parsons had wanted a reaction from his side to that 6-2 home defeat, but saw his side thrashed 5-0 at Diss Town, the side one place below them in 15th, in Jon Abbott's first home game in charge.

The Tangerines made it back-to-back wins under their new boss with Kieron Hagan stealing the show with a hat-trick by half-time for a 3-0 lead for his side before adding his fourth. The fifth then came via Stephen Vincent's close-range effort.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 2-0 at Downham Town and Cornard United drew 0-0 at home to Fakenham Town.

* Vote for your team of the weekend on Twitter on Monday and see next week's papers for match reaction and previews to the week ahead.