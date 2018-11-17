Bury Town fell to their third straight defeat at their Denny Bros Stadium Ram Meadow base in a five-goal thriller against now joint-leaders Coggeshall Town.

Cemal Ramadan marked his home return with a goal from the penalty spot inside three minutes to give the hosts a perfect start, after he had been fouled trying to put away the rebound from new loan signing Ryley Scott's (Ipswich Town Academy) spilled shot.

But the Seed Growers, who are co-owned by popstar and TV presenter Oly Murs and have had three promotions in three seasons now, soon got on top and led 2-1 after two corners were headed in, by Curtis Haynes-Brown (12') and Connor Hubble (20').

Up the other end, Ian Miller saw his header cleared off the line before Ollie Hughes got the Blues back on terms just before half-time with a lovely run across his marker before heading home Scott's cross.

The match-winning goal came in the 52nd minute when Correy Davidson got in down the left-hand side and fired a cross-cum-shot that Luis Tibbles could only block before seeing the rebound spin invitingly for an un-marked Ross Wall to tap in over the line.

Bury rarely troubled James Brangrove in the Coggeshall goal, despite their probing thereafter, but did go close to an equaliser in added time when Ryan Horne's free-kick was cleared off the line.

Home defender Miller had been stretchered off in front of the 372-strong crowd, but manager Ben Chenery confirmed in our post-match video that the knee injury is not thought to be anything serious.

AFC Sudbury moved up two places in the table to 11th with a 2-0 win at Canvey Island, their first win in four league matches and five in all competitions.

The club announced the signing of former Coggeshall Town frontman Tom Monk ahead of the game, and he took just 24 minutes to open his goal-scoring account, profiting from a defender slipping on the ball.

His strike doubled the Yellows' advantage with Reece Harris having put Mark Morsley's side ahead in the 18th minute with a clean sheet seeing them to three points and bouncing back from Tuesday's Suffolk Premier Cup exit to lower-league Stowmarket Town.

Mildenhall Town registered their first win in five attempts in the Bostik League North Division with a 2-1 scoreline against visiting Romford at Recreation Way.

Emmanuel Osei fired the Hall into an early lead within the opening 10 minutes before wide-man Abouhadje Kouassi doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the interval.

Mildenhall's recent problem has been keeping sides out though and when Henry Fisher score just past the hour mark, the home fans would have been shifting uneasily.

But Dean Greygoose's side, bouyed by the debut of Ipswich Town's Gibraltor Under-21 international full-back Kian Ronan, held firmed to record a precious three points which leaves them in 17th place.

Soham Town Rangers are two points ahead of bottom side Witham Town after failing to build on that win over their relegation rivals with a 2-1 defeat at Barking which saw Sam Mulready give them late hope after pulling one back in the 87th minute.

Needham Market got back to winning ways in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central with a 2-1 victory over Stratford Town in a mid-table contest in front of 288 fans at Bloomfields.

Captain Gareth Heath took advantage of hesitant defending in the penalty box to fire the Marketmen ahead in the 22nd minute before Luke Ingram fired in a spilled shot to double the hosts' advantage five minutes before the break.

A direct free-kick from debutant Taylor Morrison with five minutes to go made for a nervy finish, but the Marketmen were able to see out the game for their first win in three in the league.

In the Norfolk Senior Cup, Diss Town inflicted back-to-back defeats on Harleston Town for the first time since October 2015 to reach the quarter-finals of the competition which culminates at Norwich City's Carrow Road, by a 3-2 scoreline.

Virgilio Leitao punished two goalkeeping errors in the first half after Lawrence Cheese had given the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North runaway leaders an early advantage.

Kieran Hagan, signed ahead of the game from Great Yarmouth Town, marked his debut with a goal for 3-1 before Cheese tapped in Scott Roberts' cross with 20 minutes to play to set-up an interesting end, with Diss - at the opposite end of the table from their opponents - withstanding the late pressure.

Thetford Town comfortably progressed to the last eight with a 3-0 home win over divisional rivals Gorleston, with the pick of the goals a 25-yard volley from Valter Rocha. It was a family affair as Castro Rocha and Telmo Rocha were also on target at Mundford Road.

In the Suffolk Senior Cup, Cornard United prevailed 5-4 in a penalty shooutout against Beccles Town at their Blackhouse Lane base to progress to the third round, following a 2-2 draw.

The hosts had led 2-0 thanks to a second-half brace from Max Dinnell, but two late goals, including a last-minute penalty, saw the visitors force a shootout that went all the way to sudden death before co-manager Michael Schofield scored after fellow boss Matt Grove had saved a preceding kick.

Lakenheath were not so fortunate in a shootout though, losing 5-4 to Henley Athletic at The Pit, also following a 2-2 draw which had seen Kelvin Enaro equalise for a second time for Heath.

Meanwhile, Debenham LC also exited the competition with a 3-2 at Ipswich-based SIL side Achilles, while Needham Market Reserves did likewise on Friday evening with a 3-0 defeat at Ipswich Wanderers.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows built on an encouraging display against an Ipswich Town XI in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday (where they lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw) to compound Ely City's misery in a 3-0 win in Cambridgeshire.

A wonder-strike from Lee Sim was the pick of the goals, which all came in the second half, while Kehan Whitby and Jack Brame also on target for The Willows.

While Walsham remain sixth, Brady Stone's Ely are still hovering just two points above the second relegation spot.

Stowmarket Town, who had knocked higher-league AFC Sudbury out of the Suffolk Premier Cup 3-1 on Tuesday, had to rely on an equaliser from Scott Chaplin 12 minutes from time to avoid coming away from Long Melford (14th) empty handed.

Midfielder Pablo Chaves (28') had fired in his fourth goal in his last five matches to give The Villagers a 1-0 at the break.

With Histon winning 3-0 at home to FC Clacton it leaves promotion-chasing Stow nine points adrift of the leaders, having played two games more.

Framlingham Town, who recorded only their third win in 15 games since promotion last weekend, found a trip to title-challengers Godmanchester Rovers too much as they were soundly beaten 5-0.

Haverhill Rovers (13th) picked up a point against high-flying Kirkley & Pakefiled in a 2-2 draw at The New Croft.

Player-manager Marc Abbott's shot-cum-cross put the hosts ahead before Kirkley levelled before half-time.

The visitors looked to have claimed all three points with a goal inside the last 10 minute, but a Jemel Fox late header ensured it was honours even to send the home crowd away happy.

Newmarket Town continued their impressive home form with a 2-1 victory over Bury Town's midweek cup conquerors Hadleigh United.

All the goals came in the first period with Jacob Partridge heading home a Michael Shinn corner inside two minutes before Jack Watson restored the hosts' lead on the stroke of half-time after Danny Thrower had levelled for the Brettsiders'.

The Jockeys saw the match out with 10 men to leave them 11th in the table, while Shane Wardley's Hadleigh are one point above the bottom two.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, Halstead Town dropped a place to third - but still just a point from the summit - after a 1-1 draw at Coggeshall Untied.

Mark McLean's men, who had lost top spot last weekend following a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Frenford, fell behind before the returning Kane Gilbert levelled before the break.

Only the woodwork denied Halstead taking the lead but they also withstood heavy pressure and were indebted to goalkeeper Jack Cherry for a late save.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Haverhill Borough (14th) recorded successive league wins for the first time this season with a thumping 5-2 away win at King's Lynn Town Reserves to leapfrog their opponents.

Craig Pruden fired in a hat-trick to make it nine goals in seven games while Rafael Wozniak and Cameron Watson were also on the scoresheet with Boorough having trailed 2-1 at half-time, with three goals in 10 minutes turning the course of the match.

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves (10th) drew 2-2 at home to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers.

