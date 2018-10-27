Bury Town made it back-to-back 3-0 wins in front of their home fans at The Denny Bros Stadium.

Ben Chenery's side followed up last weekend's highly pleasing win over local rivals Mildenhall Town with the same scoreline against Tilbury in the first of two home games in four days, with Maldon & Tiptree set to visit Ram Meadow in a re-arranged game on Tuesday (7.45pm).

After the sides went into the break goalless, Jake Chambers-Shaw broke his duck since his summer move from Mildenhall within two minutes of the re-start before Ryan Jolland added a second just before the hour mark to follow up from his goal last weekend.

Forward Ollie Hughes also scored for the second successive game to make it 3-0 and game over for Tilbury five minutes later.

There was a late red card for midfielder Ryan Horne a minute from time, though it came too late to have any impact on the game as Bury moved into the Bostik League North Division play-off places (5th).

Adam Mills ended his goal drought for Needham Market as two second-half goals saw them through in the Buildbase FA Trophy First Round Qualifying 2-0 at King's Langley.

After Mills had converted a cross from six yards, Joe Marsden made no mistake from the penalty spot to wrap-up an away win and secure the prize money for Richard Wilkins' side.

But Mildenhall Town, who were hosting their first ever tie in the FA Trophy, saw their road to Wembley ended by lowly Bostik League South East outfit Greenwich Borough 4-2.

The London visitors were well in command at the interval after a Solomon Taiwo double had them 2-0 up.

Hall fought back with goals from James Seymour (64') and Tom Boxer (78') seemingly sending them towards a Tuesday replay.

But there was late heartbreak for the Suffolk hosts as Laurent Medny and Ryan King-Elliott both scored in added time to ensure there was no repeat of last season's memorable run in the competition.

AFC Sudbury and Soham Town Rangers had the weekend off, having already been knocked out of this season's competition while their originally scheduled league opponents this weekend were still involved.

Halstead Town took full advantage of Hashtag United not playing to go top of the First Division South with a 4-1 home win over Braintree Town Reserves in a local north Essex derby.

It was the Humbugs first win over their neighbours in seven attempts and came courtesy of goals from Jordan Pavett, Tom Cook, Jamie Baker and the returning Chris Harris at The Milbank Stadium.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town have slipped to fourth in the table following a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Godmanchester Rovers.

The Old Gold and Blacks, who had thrashed a depleted Haverhill Rovers side 6-1 in the League Challenge Cup at their Greens Meadow base four days previously, were unable to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the second half in front of a crowd of 301.

Former Soham Town Rangers man Buster Harridine got both the visitors' goals before a Robbie Sweeny strike after 56 minutes gave Rick Andrews' side hope of a comeback.

Long Melford brought a point back from the coast after a 1-1 draw at FC Clacton, but Hadleigh United's improved run of form came to an abrupt end at home to Gorleston with a 4-1 reverse at their Millfield base leaving Shane Wardley's side third from bottom.

Haverhill Rovers leapfrogged Hadleigh after a much-needed three points in a 2-1 win at Thetford Town. An own goal put the visitors 1-0 ahead before they doubled their advantage after the break and staved off a late fightback after Valter Rocha had reduced the lead to a single goal.

Ely City are only one place and one point above Rovers now, having played three games more, in 16th place after a sixth straight league defeat, 1-0 at Whitton United. It makes their visit to Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday even more important.

Newmarket Town also continued their miserable away record, losing 1-0 at Wroxham to leave them just above Ely in 15th.

On Friday evening, Walsham-le-Willows rode their luck at Framlingham Town to win 2-1 and finish the weekend in fifth place, thanks to a Jack Brame winner in the 86th minute. It was also the captain's free-kick just before the break, which deflected in off Cyrus Thorpe to cancel out Max Willett's early volley.

In the First Division North, Lakenheath made it three straight league wins to strengthen their fifth place position with a 4-2 home win over Cornard United.

It was the visitors who dominated the chances in the first half but trailed 2-1 after an early penalty, conceded by player-manager goalkeeper Matt Grove, saw Kelvin Enaro make no mistake before a smart Aaron Turner volley sent them into the break ahead after Charlie Hayes' low effort had levelled things just before the half-an-hour mark.

It was a strong second-half display from Lakenheath which blew Cornard away though with Ryan Weaver finishing an eye-catching move before Turner curled in a free-kick into the top corner to give Grove no chance. Cornard did reply in added time through Kade Ivatt's controlled finish from a free-kick, but it was too little too late.

Diss Town looked to be picking up where they left off following the pleasing 5-2 win at Wisbech St Mary at home to Ipswich Wanderers, leading 1-0 at the break courtesy of Virgillio Leitao's 37th minute close-range finish.

But it was ultimately missed chances in a strong first half display which ended up costing them in a 2-1 defeat, with Wanderers scoring the winner in the last minute, having levelled on the hour mark.

At the top of the table, Harleston Town maintained their 10-point lead over Mulbarton Wanderers, despite their nearest challenger's 10-1 victory at home to Wisbech St Mary, with a 6-2 success at home to Needham Market Reserves, who had won their last two going into the match at The Rec.

Nathan Stones scored twice to send Adam Gusterson's side into the break with a 2-0 lead before Nathan Russell started the scoring in the second half, with three more following in a comfortable win.

Elsewhere in the division, Haverhill Borough lost 3-2 at home to Norwich CBS to leave Scott Hiskey's side 16th while AFC Sudbury Reserves drew 2-2 at Leiston Reserves to continue a strong start to the season for Danny Laws' academy side.

