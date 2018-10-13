Richard Wilkins' Needham Market had gone seven games without a win in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central but were toasting three points on their trip back to Suffolk from Coalville Town following a 2-1 scoreline.

The visitors were 1-0 ahead at the interval after Reece Dobson cooly converted a Gareth Heath throughball in the 13th minute.

But the game was heading for a draw after Tim Berridge equalised shortly after the restart, until Joe Marsden headed in an 89th minute winner to end their wait for a win.

It puts Wilkins' side up from 16th to 12th in the table ahead of Tuesday's home Suffolk derby with Lowestoft Town (follow @HannahDolman1 for our liveupdates).

In the Bostik League North Division there was a vital three points for Mark Morsley's AFC Sudbury, who had gone five games, since the opening day 4-0 win at Tilbury, without tasting a league victory until today's 1-0 success at Felixstowe & Walton United.

In front of a bumper National Non-League Day crowd of 663, recent arrival from Heybridge Swifts, Reece Harris, marked the occasion with his first goal for the club, coming in the 44th minute. It leaves AFC in 17th place in the table but having played less games than their competitors following their FA Cup run.

Elsewhere in the division, Bury Town's recent good league form was halted at Heybridge Swifts as new manager Julian Dicks got off to a winning start in front of the Essex side's home fans with a 2-0 scoreline secured with one in each half; from Harrison Chatting in the 23rd minute and Nicholas Brown wrapping things up in the 90th minute. The Blues had played a half with 10 men after captain Ollie Fenn was sent off.

Soham Town Rangers were hoping a cup win could kickstart their season but division's bottom side will have to travel to AFC Mansfield on Tuesday after drawing 0-0 in their Buildbase FA Trophy Preliminary Round tie at Julis Martin Lane.

Mildenhall Town are not in action until tomorrow when they travel to Aylesbury United in the FA Trophy.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Hadleigh United managed to stop the rot by avoiding a fourth straight defeat with a 2-0 home win over Ely City to continue The Robins' losing streak.

Danny Thrower scored at a great time for the hosts, on the stroke of half-time from Keiran Turner's pass, to ensure they took a slender 1-0 advantage into the break after 45 minutes where both sides could have been several goals up if they had had their shooting boots on.

The second half contained far less chances but it was Hadleigh who scored the all-important second goal seven minutes from time via substitute Jack Severy, who finished Thrower's cut-back to ensure there were no final minute nerves.

The three points moves Shane Wardley's side up two places in the table to 17th while Ely drop two places to 12th following a fourth straight league defeat.

Long Melford bounced back from Tuesday's 8-1 thrashing at the hands of higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves in the Suffolk Premier Cup and 6-0 home defeat to Woodbridge Town with an important 3-2 victory at a rejuvenated Framlingham Town.

It was the hosting Castlemen who had taken the lead, via striker Danny Smith but Melford led 2-1 at the break before getting the next important goal while Matt Aldis set up a nervy finish for Jamie Bradbury's side with a late goal.

Elsewhere in the division, Walsham-le-Willows managed to make it back-to-back home wins with a 3-0 success over Brantham Athletic with substitute Lee Sim completing the scoring at The Moorsih Sports Ground while striker Jack Brame claimed the sponsors' man-of-the-match award.

But Haverhill Rovers lost 2-0 at Gorleston which saw them sink to second-from-bottom in the table, though their FA Cup run means Marc Abbott's side do have games in hand on those around them.

In the FA Vase, Stowmarket Town made it into the second round for only the first time in 18 years with a comfortable 5-0 home win over Harpenden Town, with the first four goals coming in the first half.

The Old Gold and Blacks followed up Tuesday's impressive 4-1 win at higher-league Mildenhall Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup with another fine cup display.

A Robbie Sweeney free-kick capped things off in the 90th minute to add to first-half strikes from Sam Nunn, Josh Mayhew and a brace from Ollie Canfer to continue his hot-streak in front of goal.

But it was the end of the road to Wembley for Newmarket Town, who lost 1-0 at home to Deeping Rangers, and Haverhill Borough, who lost out in a seven-goal thriller at The New Croft 4-3.

In the First Division South, Halstead Town came away from Harwich & Parkeston with a 3-2 win to keep them a point off leaders Hashtag United, who won 3-1 at home to Benfleet.

The game at Harwich had been evenly poised at 0-0 at the break but James Baker scored direct from a corner to add to strikes from Joe Jones and Tom Cook for Mark McLean's side.

In the First Division North, league leaders Harleston Town won a hard-fought Norfolk derby at Diss Town 1-0 to make it 10 victories on the bounce for Adam Gusterson's side.

The all-important goal came in the 37th minute with Jake Imrie finishing off a fine move involving Nathan Page and Nathan Stone.

Lakenheath (4th) made it back-to-back league wins with a 2-1 success at Mulbarton Wanderers while Needham Market Reserves lost 3-0 at home to Fakenham Town and Cornard United lost 3-2 at home to King's Lynn Town Reserves.

In the Suffolk Senior Cup, AFC Sudbury Reserves (3-2 at home to East Bergholt United) and Debenham LC (2-0 at Brantham Athletic Reserves) both exited the competition.

