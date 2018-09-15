Newmarket Town were big winners today as they are one of only three local sides to remain in the fight for this season's Buildvase FA Vase, following their impressive 5-2 thrashing of Ely City at home.

Sam Gomarsall proved the difference for the Jockeys, firing home four goals off the wing to sink Ely's hopes of reaching the First Round Proper of the competition.

It was a high-tempo occasion between the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division teams – particularly in the first half – which saw well-worked goals from both sides in an entertaining match that showcased non-league football at its best.

It also saw former Haverhill Borough defender Casey Phillips make his debut, and he looked likely to fit well in a team that, on the day, thrived on forward-thinking play.

Gomarsall found the net after just 11 minutes, to put Newmarket a goal up before Nathan Clarke headed in from a corner for the team's second in the 24th minute.

But Sam Reed kept his side in contention, netting on the half hour mark, from a fluid period of play from Ely City.

But the visitors hopes were dashed just minutes later as Gomarsall worked well with Shaun Avis on the counter before firing home his second, and Newmarket's third in the 35th minute.

Reed again replied before the break, to slightly flatter Ely City with a 3-2 scoreline due to the dominance of the home team.

But it was in the second period that Newmarket stomped their authority with two further goals from Gomarsall in the 50th and 87th minute to seal the 5-2 win – and progression to the next round.

Haverhill Borough were the other local side to win through their Second Round Qualifying tie and progress in the FA Vase, despite facing a higher-league opponent in Whitton United.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side beat their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division opponents 2-1 at The New Croft to book a place in the next round on Saturday, October 13.

Whitton scored first to imply there would be no upset in the cup, before Borough came back with a first-half equaliser to set up an exciting second half.

And it was the home team that found the winner, to progress in their first outing in this season's competition (having received a bye in the First Round Qualifying).

New Croft neighbours Haverhill Rovers were unable to further stretch their run in FA competitions yet another week, however, with a narrow 4-3 away loss to Southend Manor.

The Premier Division team came back from a 2-0 deficit, Ben Bradley twice netting to bring it to two-all before, just a minute later, Mark Lovell put the side 3-2 ahead.

But they were unfortunately unable to hold on to the lead as Southend Manor first equalised before scoring the only goal in the second half to take the win.

Walsham Le Willows, Suffolk..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows vs Deeping Rangers - Manager Trevor Newman...Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4187298)

It was a more heavy loss that dispatched Walsham-le-Willows from the competition, as they fell to a 4-1 home defeat to Deeping Rangers in the Vase.

Captain Jack Brame put the side a goal ahead before having to watch as Deeping first equalised and then surpassed them.

Walsham Le Willows, Suffolk..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows vs Deeping Rangers - Last minute goal scored against Walsham-le-Willows. ..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4187302)

It was a similar fate for Thetford Town, as they also went a goal up away to Great Yarmouth Town – courtesy of a Valter Rocha first-half shot – before eventually losing 3-1.

It was Rocha's welcome return to the side, having been released by King's Lynn Town two days ago.

Despite the loss, the Brecklanders will be pleased to have the Angolan national back in the side.

Hadleigh United will also be disappointed to crash out of the FA Vase via a 1-0 away defeat to lower-league Little Oakley.

And Framlingham Town are the final team to remain in the competition, albeit pending a Second Qualifying Round replay.

They will have to take on Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Swaffham Town in the FA Vase replay after a goalless draw at Badingham Road.

Neither team could break the deadlock in a game which went to extra-time but, with penalties not pre-agreed, the replay will be away on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Needham Market were back in action in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central – after their own FA Cup success last week, but were only able to record a 1-1 draw against Rushall Olympic at Bloomfields.

It was a game manager Richard Wilkins had highlighted as difficult, with the sides never having faced each other before.

The Marketmen went a goal down after 26 minutes from the spot, but Luke Ingram replied in the 33rd minute to make it 1-1 and secure the team another point as they navigate their new Evo-Stik league.

There was winning news from Bury Town in their Bostik League North Division clash at home to Great Wakering Rovers.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Great Wakering Rovers..Pictured: Bury celebrate their third goal ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4187628)

Luck fell on their side in the 3-2 victory as an own goal from the visitors in the 88th minute sealed three points for the Ram Meadow team. It will be a welcome result following their FA Cup exit to a lower-league side in their last match out.

But Ollie Hughes quickly stamped his authority on the game, putting Bury ahead after just 40 seconds – turning in a Jake Chambers-Shaw free kick.

A penalty for the opposition on the stroke of half-time levelled the match but Bury were again the side to take the lead after 53 minutes.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Great Wakering Rovers..Pictured: Bury's third goal, having bounced off Tanner Call's head, the defender then heads it over the line...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4187626)

Tanner Call ran on to a lofted pass from Ryan Horne before flicking it over the keeper. It took a deflection off the chasing defender and went in off the left post to put Bury 2-1 up.

Great Wakering Rovers equalised again in the 78th minute, before an own goal from Jason Ring in the dying minutes left the score at 3-2 and victory for Bury Town.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Great Wakering Rovers..Pictured: Tanner Call reacts after Bury get their third goal ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4187627)

Meanwhile in the division, Soham Town Rangers fell to a 1-0 loss away at Basildon United while AFC Sudbury lost 3-1 away at Romford, with only a first half consolation from Ben Hunter putting Sudbury on the scoreboard.

Mildenhall Town also lost in the league, by a 2-1 score at home against Barking.

Tom Boxer pulled a goal back from the spot in the 60th minute, but Barking's two first-half goals proved enough for three points at Recreation Way.

And there were some surprise results in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with title favourites Stowmarket Town beaten 3-2 away at Godmanchester Rovers while Long Melford inflicted a 2-1 defeat of Histon.

Ollie Canfer put Stow a goal up after just five minutes before Goddy pipped them back to 1-1 after quarter of an hour.

Last season's 50-goal specialist Josh Mayhew then netted for a 2-1 half-time score.

The second half largely went ahead without incidence, until an equaliser in the 86th minute set-up a nervous end to the game for the visiting fans.

And it proved to be a heartbreaking end for them, as a goal from Godmanchester in the final minute of normal time cost the visitors three points.

It was better news for Long Melford, however, as they jumped into a mid-table position following a massive 2-1 home victory over a promotion-hopeful in Histon.

The Villagers win saw Histon suffer their first defeat of the season, thanks to a brace from Melford's Pablo Chaves.

And in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves thrashed Diss Town 5-0 at home, while Cornard United's new manager did the job with a 3-0 away win over Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Harleston Town are already five points clear at the top of the table (although second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers have a game in hand) following their 3-0 home victory over Ipswich Wanderers.

Lakenheath – a lot of people's vote as a promotion searching side – were also able to find winning ways with a 3-2 home win over Needham Market Reserves.

The result moves Ben Cowling's side up to seventh while Needham Reserves languish down in 16th at this early stage.

And there was disappointment for manager Leon Moore, as he tweeted 'Tough to take that one' about Debenham LC's 2-1 away defeat at King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Finally, in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, Halstead Town remain top following their 2-1 home win over Fire United.