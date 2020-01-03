Ben Chenery hailed his Bury Town players’ focus and resilience after they returned six points from six to keep them in a title race and hunt for promotion at the turn of the year.

A piece of individual brilliance from Cemal Ramadan ended up sealing a 2-1 win against Cambridge City at Histon on Wednesday.

It came after a late Jake Chambers Shaw goal had recorded the same scoreline at home to Soham Town Rangers on Boxing Day.

HISTON: Football - Cambridge City v Bury Town.Cambridge City Football Club, Bridge Rd, Impington, Cambridge Cemal Ramadan celebrates with the Bury Town bench at Histon after putting Bury Town into the lead Picture by Mark Westley. (25718838)

The maximum point return from their festive games left them a point of second-placed Aveley with a game in hand, and closed the gap to leaders Maldon & Tiptree to four points, having played two games more.

Ahead of hosting mid-table Canvey Island tomorrow (3pm), a delighted Chenery said: “The lads can take all the credit because it is never an easy time over Christmas. You put your trust in them to be self-disciplined to ensure that we look after ourselves in this festive period and they have.

“Six from six is a great return and I am just pleased for them because the attitude in the dressing room is one of defiance; when we went 1-1 (on Wednesday) they went again. They are a great bunch of lads and if we hadn’t of won that today it would have been a travesty.”

An excellent control and finish move from Ryan Stafford’s lofted pass, with his dipping volley from just outside the penalty area slamming into the top left-hand corner, saw top scorer Ramadan go from zero to hero in the 76th minute on New Year’s Day.

Having blasted a penalty over the crossbar early in a first half in which Bury were largely on top, he made amends in fine style after Lilywhites substitute Chris Regis had replied to Ryan Jolland’s headed opener (65’) in the 72nd minute.

Chenery said: “What a strike to win it! I don’t want to rely on something like that (though). I felt we were good value.

“For us to go to the next level we have to be two or three goals ahead. I think we created enough opportunities.

HISTON: Football - Cambridge City v Bury Town.Cambridge City Football Club, Bridge Rd, Impington, Cambridge Ipswich Town loannee Alex Henderson had a solid game at the backPicture by Mark Westley. (25718839)

“Yes, the goal was sloppy that we gave away, we recognise that. But what I would say is that on a difficult pitch I felt we were in full control.

“I didn’t feel threatened really, up until the goal.”

* On Boxing Day an 84th minute winner from Jake Chambers Shaw saw Bury claim three points at home to a Soham Town Rangers side who were forced to play almost 70 minutes with 10 men.

The Blues had gone ahead in the 22nd minute from Cemal Ramadan’s penalty, with Lloyd Groves having been shown a red card for kicking out at Olly Hughes in an off-the-ball incident.

Soham drew level just before half-time through Sam Mulready, and despite constant pressure in the second half, the 10-man visitors managed to keep the Blues out until six minutes from time. Chambers Shaw fired home a loose ball from Ross Crane’s shot to the delight of the majority of the 466 in attendance at the Denny Bros Stadium.

