James Norwood was finally announced as an Ipswich Town player by the club yesterday, news which was music to the ears of long-suffering Blues supporters.

Our Ipswich writer Joey Sadler joined sports editor Russell Claydon, also a fellow Town fan and former columnist, to discuss the new addition who topped the English professional league's goal charts with 32 in League Two with Tranmere last season.

Joey also explains his Tweet about his feeling Town still need to bring in another two strikers and discusses who he sees playing in and around him in the Blues new-look attack. The guys also diverge to discuss a big season ahead for Bury St Edmunds-raised Jack Lankester, who was tipped for the top by former coach Alan Lee, now of Bury Town, in the Bury Free Press back in December.

Click the video below to watch the discussion and let us know your thoughts by commenting below or via Twitter to @russclaydon and/or @JoeySadler_

