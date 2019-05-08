Despite an 8-0 hammering in their first county cup final, against an Ipswich Town Women's side who play three levels higher in the pyramid, there were heartwarming scenes following the full-time whistle at Ipswich Town's Portman Road last night.

Watch our video below capture the moment Needham Market Women's players put their sorrows of a heavy final defeat to one side as they rushed over to the Cobbold Stand to pay tribute to the fantastic support they received throughout the 90 minutes.

The players still managed to keep smiling and revelled in the carnival atmosphere created by their travelling army of fans, some who had masks of their captain, Megan Stock, while others unfurled home-made banners and tooted horns.

Whatever the scoreline, the side who were only formed ahead of the season were determined to enjoy their night right until the very end.

It had all started so well for Freya Louis' side, who played some attractive passing passages as they threatened the Ipswich goal early on, with an eye-catching one-two with Laura Tulley taking leading scorer Francesca Rainbird into the penalty box before her curling shot was comfortably saved by Sian Fagg.

At the other end they rode their luck a little but there was also some stoic defending, encapsulated when Niamh Thomas took the ball off the toes of Town's lively number seven Natasha Thomas in the area, while a good save from makeshift goalkeeper Amber Leeks, to push Amanda Crumps' shot around the post, ensured they continued to be goalless past the 20-minute mark.

But seven minutes later a defensive mix-up, as Leeks came for a whipped in cross from the right flank from Thomas only to miss it, led to Charlotte Kellett sweeping home into an unguarded net.

Football: County Cup Final .. Needham Market Women clapping fans after the game..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9855927)

Further chances followed for the FA Women's National League Division One South East side who have had a monopoly on the Suffolk Women's Cup – winning it on six of the last seven years – including Thomas hitting the post.

Needham's resistance was eventually broken again four minutes into added on time when Thomas broke clear on to Crump's defence-splitting past before providing a cool low finish into the bottom left-hand corner.

A good start was needed by the Marketwomen in the second half to shake off the effects of the hurtful timing of that second goal, but things went the other way as Ipswich doubled their lead within three minutes of play resuming to take the final firmly away from the debutants.

Football: County Cup Final ..Needham keeper Amber Leeks saves shot in first half ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9855922)

First, Thomas continued where she left off as she used a pass into her feet on the edge of the area well before dispatching a fine low finish into the net in the 47th minute.

Then, the double whammy came within a minute of play re-starting as captain Crump poked the ball past Leek from inside the area.

Leek made a couple of good saves before number five arrived two minutes before the hour mark, as Amy Nash scored a fine solo effort after holding off several challenges after driving into the box.

Football: County Cup Final ..Needham player Amber Sparkes with the ball in middle of field ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9855852)

Ipswich's clinical finishing continued with Toni-Anne Wayne also showing good strength before providing a finish nine minutes later for number six and within three minutes, in the 70th minute, Sophie Welton capped a fine move with the seventh.

A five minute three-goal blitz was completed when, from a counter-attack, Wayne played in Crump to convert her second.

Football: County Cup Final ..Needham Market fans in large numbers ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9855926)

Both sides made use of the rolling substitutes in the latter stages and Needham so nearly had the goal their continuing over-powering support from the stand deserved but Amber Sparkes twice fired over and Rainbird converted a cross in added time, only for the offside flag to halt the celebrations.

Shortly before that Leeks prevented a ninth goal by beating away a Wakefield shot and turning another effort around her near post, while she was grateful to see a fierce Wayne long-range effort bounce out off the line after coming down off the crossbar.

Football: County Cup Final ..Needhams Francesca Rainbird dribbles with the ball ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (9855923)

But even though it was the side's biggest ever defeat, and a rare taste of defeat for the runners-up of the Suffolk Girls' & Women's League, it could not keep the smiles off their faces at having played at Portman Road in front of an adoring set of supporters.

Ipswich Town: Fagg, Pannifer, Harrison, Thomas, Crump (c), Cossey, Cooper, Wakefield, Keller, Hubbard and Nash. Subs (all used): Clarke, Ball, Wayne, Welton and Cage.

Needham Market: Leeks, Thomas, Stock (c), Young, Smith, Henderson, Shepherd, Sparkes, Tuley, Balfour, Rainbird. Subs (all used): Dunn, Carter, Chaplin, Goddard, Wilkinson.

Attendance: 769

* See Friday's Bury Free Press for reaction from manager Freya Louis to a night that still left her feeling immense pride in her side.