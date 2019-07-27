Bury Town suffered their seventh defeat in nine pre-season games last night - 4-2 to Needham Market - but manager Ben Chenery is pleased with how things have gone.

He said testing themselves against higher-league opposition was how he wanted to conduct their build-up to the BetVictor Isthmian League season, which begins on August 17 with the visit of Basildon United.

The boss also gives an update on why they were missing some key players in last night's game in our video below, as well as looking ahead to their final two pre-season matches, which are both at the Denny Bros Stadium. A Leyton Orient XI are due to visit Ram Meadow on Tuesday before Suffolk & Ipswich League champions Crane Sports arrive a week today (August 3).

With Ryan Horne, Jake Chambers-Shaw, Ollie Fenn and Jarid Robson all missing, Chenery used the fixture to further assess some trialists, including central defender Taylor Hastings, who was playing a level up with Harlow Town last season.

The Blues started the match, in front of a healthy friendly crowd given as 140, well and took the lead half-an-hour in after Cemal Ramadan, back after being taken off as a precautionary measure early in the Hadleigh friendly, squeezed in at the near post following trialist Ross Crane's initial effort rebounding out.

But Needham came back with three goals in a crazy nine-minute period, two coming from Bury defensive errors, to take a 3-1 lead into the interval.

Teenager Joe Neal, a Newmarket-based Cambridge United striker who made a loan switch to the Marketmen ahead of kick-off, got two (33', 42') with released Cambridge forward Matt Foy scoring in-between (40').

Joe Marsden went on to make it 4-1 shortly after the re-start before an injury-time strike from Bury trialist and former Lowestoft Town striker Cruise Nydazayo, following a corner not being cleared, made it 4-2.