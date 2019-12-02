Watch Bury Town manager Ben Chenery giving his post-match thoughts to sports editor Russell Claydon in the dugout following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Coggeshall Town at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium.

Saturday's result saw the Blues, missing five first-team players through injury and leading to bringing in Ipswich Town Under-18s defenders Tommy Smith and Alex Henderson for their senior debuts, keep hold of their place at the top of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on goal difference.

Coggeshall Town had been on a fine run going into the game and were poised to leapfrog Bury if they could have taken advantage of the Blues' injury woes.

Bury had taken the lead through top scorer Cemal Ramadan (13th of the season in all comps) sliding in a Max Maughn low cross at the far post in the 34th minute.

But Robert Harvey's similar tap-in mid-way through the second half, after a header rolled across the line after clipping the inside of the post, saw both sides end with a point apiece.

