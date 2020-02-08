While assistant manager Paul Musgrove was bitterly disappointed to see his Stowmarket Town side bow out of the Buildbase FA Vase this afternoon, he has urged the players to ensure they bounce back by going on to secure promotion.

Second-half goals from former Norwich City striker Grant Holt and Shaun Taylor secured a 2-0 win for league rivals Wroxham at Trafford Park – ending the Old Gold & Black's dreams of running out at Wembley in May's final.

However, with Stowmarket looking a good bet to go up this term, Musgrove is keen to see the team get over the line.

* For reaction to the defeat from Stow boss Rick Andrews, see Friday's Free Press print edition.

Read more Football