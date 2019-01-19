Bury St Edmunds RUFC fell to a 19-3 defeat at home to National 2 South leaders' Rams, but produced a top work rate in defence to restrict their visitors to their joint-second lowest score of the season so far.

The Rams have only twice before recorded just 19 points or lower from a game this season and it required the Wolfpack to throw everything at their opposition, but ran out of steam in the final 25 minutes.

But it was the home team that began the stronger, Jacob Bodkin touching down on the left wing in the opening five minutes, but officials ruled the final pass to Bodkin forward and it was disallowed.

So it fell to visitors to break the 0-0 deadlock shortly after, going over on the right touchline to push it to 5-0 – with the conversion missed.

The Bury line was then subjected to an onslaught from the Rams, who spent the remainder of the half pressuring the Wolfpack's 22.

But hard work and a determined home team repeatedly disrupted the attacks and prevented further scores.

Slowly the momentum turned and, after sustained pressure in Rams' 22, were rewarded with a penalty kick on 37 minutes – with full-back Jack Johnson kicking to make it 5-3.

With the half-time score so close, the crowd and team seemed buoyed at the start of the second half, with belief starting to grow that the underdogs were on the cusp of beating the strongest team in the league.

But they were unable to convert the pressure into points and, after 55 minutes, the Rams showed why they have only tasted defeat once from 19 matches.

The game turned in an instant, a half chance for Bury from a lineout halfway to the Rams' tryline quickly becoming a half chance for Rams – and they took it, their flyhalf scoring before then adding the extras to leave the home team trailing 12-3.

Suddenly, despite all Bury's hard work, they were nine points adrift and the final score began to feel inevitable.

Rams sealed the result in the 67th minute with another converted try, as they looked like they had extra bodies on the pitch.

And, in fact, it turns out they did – with the Bury bench realising in the 72nd minute that they only had 14 men on the pitch, an error that occurred with the subbing off of two players, but sending only one back on.

But the final score, once Rams scored their second try, never really looked in jeopardy.

