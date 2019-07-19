Thetford’s Ryan Vickers is relishing the opportunity to return to action in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at his home round at Snetterton this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The 20-year-old, who won the National Superstock 600 Championship last year and is in his debut British Superbike season, has endured a rotten run of bad luck over the last few months.

After claiming two top-10 finishes in the second round at Oulton Park, Vickers has been unable to add to his points tally, with crashes at both Donington Park, and then Brands Hatch, subsequently forcing him to miss out the last round at Knockhill three weeks ago.

Ryan Vickers broken collar bone after R3 of BSB 2019 (13980170)

But the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki rider is now clear to return this weekend for the sixth round of the championship, which is being held at his home circuit at Snetterton.

“At Donington I was unlucky that I broke my collar bone, but then I was really looking forward to coming back at Brands Hatch,” Vickers said. “I was feeling good on the bike, but unfortunately in FP3 I crashed on what was potentially going to be my fastest lap, which was a shame.

“It was one of them things, but the head injury meant I had to miss the next round at Knockhill.

“I’m cleared to come back for Snetterton, which I’m really looking forward to. It’s my home round and it will be great to get back on the bike.

“I want to do well, as it is my home round, but I want to stay on the bike, get some laps in and do as well as I possibly can.”

Vickers sits 19th in the riders’ championship heading into this weekend’s round, having lost ground on those above him after missing the last three rounds.

Former Moto GP rider Scott Redding leads the way at the top of the standings with 176 points, just four points ahead of Tommy Bridewell, and 31 points clear of 2015 champion Josh Brookes.

The weekend starts with two free practice sessions today (10.20am and 3.20pm), with a third on Saturday (10.40am) followed by qualifying (4pm). The races take place on Sunday (1.30pm and 4.30pm).