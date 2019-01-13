Thetford’s Ryan Vickers believes he has become the first ever Superstock 600 champion to progress directly to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB).

The 19-year-old remained unbeaten (with one DNF) on his way to a Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship last year, in his second attempt at a series run as a support race for the British Superbike Championship.

And his achievements attracted the attentions of the one-man RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki BSB team, who have signed up the talented youngster for a rookie season in the premier domestic superbike racing series in the world.

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (6386480)

Vickers said: “I’m the least experienced in the class and no one has ever jumped up from 600 to the BSB.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be the first to do it, that puts my name in the history books which is special.

“And I hope it can help others too, to show them that it can be done. Hopefully my success can help open doors for others to step through too, not just me.

“Obviously it helped that I was so dominant in the championship last year to attract interest from BSB teams, but it’s still an amazing feeling.”

The team, he admits, have taken a big gamble by signing him up, having come second in the championship in 2018.

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (6448800)

“They have a lot of experience,” he said. “And it’s a big step for me, but they understand it’s a learning curve for us all. We’re not expecting to win the first race but we can learn a lot.

“My goal is to start with the aim of Top 15 or so but, by the end of the season, I want to be making podiums. I’m very ambitious, you have to be.

“It’s realistic really, if I can make sure it all goes to plan. That starts now, with training and getting my mindset right, lots of time in the gym too.”

Official testing is due to take place in March, with the championship kicking off on Easter weekend (April 19-21) at Silverstone. But Vickers said the team have already been working with the new bike, taking part in a testing event at the Cartagena racetrack in Spain at the end of last year.

“I can’t wait, I’m so glad I got to test it so early,” he said. “It’s going to be awesome, it really is a dream come true.

“I got on really well with the team and the bike and showed some great potential, I think we can really do something.”