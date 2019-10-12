Ryan Vickers recorded eighth and 12th places in his return to British Superbike Championship action at the weekend, just two weeks after breaking his wrist.

The RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki rider impressed greatly at Donington Park, the penultimate round of his inaugural season in the UK’s top superbike competition.

Making his return from the crash he suffered in race one at Assen last time out, the Thetford racer was able to ease his way back into riding on Friday when conditions were mixed and the two free practice sessions on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR went well.

The 20-year old acquitted himself well despite the nature of the circuit being hard on his damaged wrist.

Race day saw dry conditions around the 2.5-mile Grand Prix circuit and a good start for Vickers moved him up four places to 14th. He continually moved forward and, by halfway, was inside the top ten.

Battling with six riders for seventh place, Ryan overhauled both Luke Mossey and Danny Buchan, a race winner earlier in the season, to claim eighth place and record his second best result of the season.

Starting the second race from eighth place and the third row, a slightly sluggish start put him back to 11th at the end of the first lap.

On lap ten, Vickers was pushed back to 12th by Bradley Ray who was charging through the pack and, for the remainder of the race, he battled with Mossey for 11th. The Suzuki rider came out on top by just 0.08s, with Vickers taking 12th place and four more Championship points.

He said: “Overall, it’s been a good weekend and I’m pleased with the results given it’s been only two weeks since I suffered the wrist injury at Assen.

“The damp weather in practice helped me a bit due to the slightly reduced pace and although it’s a bit sore now, the wrist didn’t cause me too many issues over the course of the weekend.

“I rode as hard as I could and I’ve taken two good finishes so we’re in a lot better position than we were when we left Assen!”

The final round of the championship takes place at Brands Hatch, Kent in two weeks time.