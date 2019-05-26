Vickers chasing top 10 spot in his third ever round of BSB

Thetford rider Ryan Vickers will look to build on his 13th position in his first ever season of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this weekend, with a triple header at Donington Park.

The 20-year-old is set to take part in races five, six and seven of the BSB (grouped together as Round Three) having enjoyed his best finish last time out.

The reigning National Superstock 600 champion – a support race of the premier domestic superbike racing series in the world – claimed a pair of top ten finishes in Oulton Park in Round Two.

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (10975219)

His best result came in the first race with a ninth place after impressively qualifying in Q3 for the first time in only his second round in the Superbike class.

Vickers is looking forward to the three races on the National circuit, having raced on the shorter configuration during his time in club level racing.

He said: “Oulton Park has always been good for me when I was on the Superstock 600 but I didn’t expect to be in the top ten so soon on the Superbike, especially on a tricky track where I had initially set a goal of being in the top 15.

“I knew we had some good pace after free practice one and I was surprised to feel so comfortable straight away – I actually thought ‘wow’ after the first run.

“I just took it steady because, although I know the tracks, you have to pretty much relearn it again on the Superbike.

“I learnt during testing that you have to be patient and not try and override it – you can’t just go gung-ho.

“I 100 percent wanted to make a Q3 session this year and so to do it at the second round was amazing; I had used the tyres but just to be up there was great for us as a team.

“I am starting to feel at home on the Superbike already; there are definitely areas you have to get used to – the power initially felt mind-boggling but now I feel more used to it and I think we just need to keep working hard.

“I love Donington Park and the National circuit I actually raced on a few years ago in club racing, so I think it is one of the things I was most looking forward to this year.

“I have no real expectations other than I want to be around the same place I have been at the opening two rounds.

“If I can be around the top seven group and hold on to them then that would be great; we want to close the gap to the leaders and keep scoring those points.”

l Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds’ James Dutton will look to score his first championship points in this season’s Dickies British Junior Supersport Championship with the second round – consisting of two races. He finished in 27th and 28th in Round One.

l Two-time British Motocross champion Elliot Banks-Browne is on his way back to racing following injury.

The 29-year-old has not yet raced in this season’s Maxxis British MX1 Motocross Championship but, after returning to his bike last week, could be fit enough to take part in Round Four, at Blaxhall Circuit, on June 2.