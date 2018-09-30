Vickers awaiting Superstock 600 coronation in final race

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (4398946)

Thetford’s Ryan Vickers has been in unbeatable form in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship, running away with the title before the final event.

The 19-year-old secured an inaugural title with two races still remaining and will go into the final event – at Brands Hatch on October 14 – already wearing the championship crown.

The Thetford Academy graduate has big dreams of reaching the sport’s pinnacle of MotoGP, and is well on the way with victory in one of the four main championship series that is run as a support race for the British Superbike Championship – the premier domestic superbike racing series in the world.

He has been in impressive form in his second year in the championship, winning nine out of the 10 rounds so far – with just one to go.

And he is technically unbeaten, registering a DNF (Did Not Finish) at the Knockhill event in July after two laps but taking top spot at every race he has completed.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “Racing has been my passion since I was a little kid and I have to kick myself sometimes that I’m doing it, I’m living my dream.

“I’m a British champion. That’s just amazing, it’s really special.

“The overall goal is to make it to MotoGP and this success has really opened up that pathway I think, being named British champion has changed my career massively.”

Images of Ryan Vickers from 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship - he won it. Photo: No photo credit required (4398944)

Vickers is not eligible to compete in the 600 Championship next season due to a competition rule banning the top three from re-entering – to keep it as a development championship.

He said he would have looked to move on anyway, but has given his options a significant boost with his dominant performances.

“I could go to the British Superbike Championship, I have a few options, but I need to really think about it all and make sure I make the right decision,” he said.

“But, for now, it’s about enjoying my success and the moment.

“Brands Hatch will be special because it’s where I will be given the championship trophy and officially become champion.

“I’m really looking forward to that, I’ve worked hard all year and it will be the chance to just enjoy it.

“And hopefully I can finish on a final victory.”