Thetford Town manager Danny White said his team’s Easter weekend results were the ‘perfect preparation’ for next week’s Norfolk Senior Cup final.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club will line-up against higher-league Dereham Town at Norwich City’s Carrow Road on Tuesday night (7.30pm) in their final game of the season, hoping to wrap up 2018/19 on a golden moment.

And an eight-goal haul from their two matches on Easter Saturday and Monday bodes well.

“We’re looking forward to it,” White said. “Big game, big venue, big occasion and there’s just one game keeping us away from that trophy.

“It’s going to be tough against a quality side in Dereham, they’re in the league above and so we know it’s going to test us.

“It’s nice to know they lost both theirs at the weekend and we won for the perfect preparation, but form goes out the window in these games.

“It doesn’t mean they’ll play badly on Tuesday, it’s going to come down to who wants it most.”

Thetford’s form has been strong, with a 4-1 away victory over Hadleigh United on Saturday followed by a 4-2 home win over Walsham-le-Willows on bank holiday Monday.

Valter Rocha and Elliot Gibson both hit braces at Millfield, with Rocha again netting twice against Walsham, with a goal each for Quevin Castro and Robbie Priddle.

“I think we have had one eye on the cup final and it hurt our results,” White said. “We had to remind them to focus on each game. And look at the difference.

“We got some great results over the weekend and eight goals in the last two games and six points gives us a lot of confidence.”

Thetford (15th) will first host Long Melford on Saturday (3pm) in their final league match of the season.

“It’s a hard decision of what team to play,” he admitted. “We want to finish the season strongly and show respect, but we also both have a cup final to play.”