Needham Market have been forcibly withdrawn from the FA Trophy, in a decision which 'lacks common sense', according to manager Richard Wilkins.

The move follows Saturday's postponed first round tie at Weymouth FC, with a waterlogged pitch causing match officials to call off the match ahead of the 3pm kick off.

Weymouth had been due to host the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side in the First Round of the Buildvase FA Trophy, as Needham made club history in reaching the stage for the first ever time.

The rescheduled fixture was proposed for Tuesday, just three days later, again in Weymouth.

The Marketmen had made the 240-mile trip (480-mile round trip) to the Dorset club for the match on Saturday, and argued it was 'unreasonable' and 'nigh on impossible' to have to do the same just days later.

Wilkins said: "The whole thing has been handled very poorly by the FA and Weymouth and we're the ones that suffer as a result.

"Common sense should have prevailed and allowed a compromise on the rules, it's not like changes haven't been made before, there's plenty of examples where the FA have agreed to different dates than that set out in the rulebook.

"So we feel very disappointed, if Weymouth had supported us and offered us a Saturday fixture, then I think the FA would have agreed.

"They have given off the impression they don't care about grassroots football or have any understanding of what it's like for players at this level.

"We feel let down by the FA, they didn't even pick up the phone to call us and tell us, we got sent a short email citing the rules and rejecting our argument for a Saturday date.

"And giving us no choice but to withdraw from the competition, we don't want to, it's a very sore and bitter way for us to end our fight in the competition."

The club apologised to its supporters for having 'been forced' to pull out of the national competition on Monday morning, releasing the statement the club sent to the FA regarding the 'unreasonable' proposed date of Tuesday, December 18.

The statement said: "With apologies to all our supporters we regret to record that we have been forced to withdraw from the FA Trophy.

"The correspondence below details our proposals for rearranging the fixture but unfortunately our request was summarily dismissed as it 'contravenes Rule 11 (c) (1)'.

"Further to a hastily convened committee meeting on today's date we wish to record our clubs position with regard to the rearrangement of our FA Trophy fixture against Weymouth FC.

"We consider that it is completely unreasonable to attempt to play this fixture on Tuesday 18th December.

"Our players and staff had to take a half day's leave from their employment on Friday 14th December to travel down to Weymouth. For us to request that our players and staff take a further one and a half or two days leave on Tuesday and Wednesday (18th /19th December) in the week preceding Xmas is considered unfair on them and their employers.

"Having experienced the travelling time on Friday / Saturday (14th / 15th) which resulted in a journey slightly in excess of seven hours each way, it would be necessary to leave Needham Market at 11.00 am on Tuesday 18th and arrive back at the club at approximately 05.30 am on the morning of Wednesday 19th. Factor in that a number of our players reside in north Norfolk, this would result in additional travelling in excess of one hour for those players, which makes it apparent that two days holiday would be required for them.

"In addition, and after looking at the weather forecast for the South coast area, it is extremely likely that the match will, once again, be postponed.

"In view of the above we therefore request that the match is played on Saturday 22nd or 29th December. Should the 29th be preferable to Weymouth, and in view of the fact that date for subsequent matches in this tournament is mid-January we offer to play the match to conclusion (extra time & penalties) should it be necessary. This offer will not apply should the fixture be rearranged for the 22nd.

"We consider that this decision fails to take account of the practical problems that would be incurred and, in addition, fails to display even a basic level of common sense. If rules are to be applied in such an unconsidered manner then the FA Panel should be replaced by a computer !

"Co-operation from Weymouth which has sadly been lacking plus making the necessary arrangements with the Evostick League would have enabled the fixture to proceed as per our proposals but unfortunately self interest has prevailed.

"Apologies, once again and thank you in anticipation of your ongoing support.

"We are not going to let this situation dampen our spirits leading up to Xmas and therefore look forward to seeing you at our two remaining home matches starting tomorrow evening v Redditch United and on Saturday v Bedworth United where we ask you all to wear either & Xmas jumper or hat for a donation to be made to charity, plus we have a Xmas party after the match."

The FA Press Office have been approached for comment.

For the full story, pick up a copy of the Bury Free Press from Friday – it will be worth the wait.

Meanwhile, the club have arranged a home tie against Redditch United in the league on Tuesday night at Bloomfields (7.45pm).