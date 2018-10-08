Unsung heroes of the grassroots game in Suffolk were honoured at an awards ceremony at Portman Road.

Suffolk FA Awards winners 2018 – Awards winners pictured on the pitch at Portman Road before the Ipswich versus Middlesbrough match Picture: Suffolk FA (4662952)

The annual Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony sponsored by McDonald’s and Ransomes Jacobsen was staged before Ipswich Town’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Middlesbrough.

Awards winners received their prizes before being treated to an entertaining talk from former Ipswich Town and Northern Ireland midfielder Bryan Hamilton, now a match-day host at the ground.

They were then paraded on the pitch before kick-off before watching the match.

Awards handed out on the night included the Groundsman of the Year to Old Newton United's Michael Brundish, Coach of The Year to Stowupland Falcons' Gavin Johnson and Match Official of The Year to Mildenhall-based George Byrne.

Stowmarket's Vicky Godhard collected the Supporter of the Year award while Martin Burroughs, of Bury St Edmunds, and Paul Welham, of Stowmarket, both picked up 25-Year Referee Long Service Awards on the night.

Gallery1 Click to view

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “The Suffolk FA Awards, sponsored by Ransomes Jacobsen and McDonald’s, provide an annual opportunity for the Suffolk footballing community to recognise those volunteers, coaches, parents, and individuals who work so hard behind the scenes to ensure every team in Suffolk enjoys their weekly dose of football.

“We were delighted to host the 2018 ceremony with Ipswich Town Football Club, and include awarding the Suffolk Groundsman of the Year winners and those referees who have reached 25 and 50 years’ service to the game."

The full list of award winners was as follows:

Groundsman of the Year: Winner: Dave Shave collected on behalf of Michael Brundish of Old Newton United; Joint second: Tony Adams of Claydon FC and Neil Hitter of Bacton United 89 on behalf of Roger Lawson.

Referee Long Service Awards: 50 Years: Martin Stiff; 25 Years: Paul Bailey, Martin Burroughs, Gary Nethercott, Terry Scott, Paul Welham.

The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards: