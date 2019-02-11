County Upper School Under-16 Girls jumped out early on Hounslow Hawks and never looked back as they sealed a 71-47 win in London.

Lizzy Sanders contributed with 15 points as County Upper won 71-47 in London Picture: Mecha Morton

In the first quarter, County Upper stormed to a 19 point lead at 25-6, off the back of playing some great defensive and offensive possessions.

In the second and third quarters, CU became complacent as they tied the second 12-12 and lost the third 13-12, which cut their lead to 18 points at 49-31.

Recovering their offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, the visitors were able to extend their lead to close out the game.

Coach Johnson said: “It was a mixed game today, we had some great moments, but also some dips in play, trying to play the perfect game is hard but something we will continue to strive for.

“I am happy with how our girls played to start the game and finished, one area we really need to focus on is maintaining a consistent defence as we play second place London Lions in two weeks and need to be ready.”

County Upper were led in the scoring by Alex Popova with 19 points, and supported by Lizzy Sanders and Grace Spooner with 15 points each.

CU were due to take on London Feltham Warriors in Bury St Edmunds this past weekend.

Meanwhile, John Bourne led the scoring for the Under-19 Elite Boys with 40 points, as they won 142-44 away at Moulton College.

County Upper came straight out from tip and got early baskets in transition, finishing the first quarter 22-8 up.

The second quarter saw more turnovers and mistakes by Moulton, giving CU easy opportunities to score, and at half time they led 58-23.

In the third, Moulton found it hard to move the ball and with the pressure applied by County Upper using a variety of different defensive sets not allowing Moulton the chance to establish the offence, the third finished 104-28.

Kelechi Asuiu, Jordan Boyd and Bradley Day contributed with 32, 26 and 17 points respectively.