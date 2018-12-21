Going into the Boxing Day derby at Soham Town Rangers unbeaten in four is just what the Bury Town manager wanted.

Ben Chenery said the 2-1 win against Barking in the Bostik League North on Saturday, in their final home game of the year, was also the perfect sign off ahead of an 11-day break in fixtures to the Soham match.

The team had recorded three draws in their last three league games before Saturday, and remain in the battle for a play-off place.

Chenery knows his side’s next two games are going to be tough but crowd-pleasers, with the Blues travelling to the Cambridgeshire side on December 26 (3pm) before hosting rivals AFC Sudbury on New Year’s Day (1pm).

He said: “A weekend off will do us no harm at this stage of the year, especially with the weather being so poor.

“But we will train still and prepare – our next game is a big one. These derbies pull in the crowds and on Boxing Day too, there will be pressure on the boys to perform and get the result. It’s great to win ahead of a break as it’s not great to go into a break on a loss as it can dig away at you.

“So we will enjoy this time off and it will set us in really good stead for our next two big games. Soham have found it hard in the league this season and it’s a chance for us but, like our draw here against Dereham shows, you can’t expect them to hand it to you.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to push on and claim another three points, but we will have to fight for it.”

The team demonstrated a willingness to fight on Saturday, despite bitterly cold winds and rain whipping across the Ram Meadow pitch.

All three goals came in the first half, with an Ollie Hughes brace securing the win for the home team. But Barking had the first chance, on six minutes with a break down the wing, but the cross into the box was too high.

Jake Chambers-Shaw then found a bit of space in the 14th minute for Bury, but his shot lacked power as it rolled through to Tim Brown in the Barking goal.

Cemal Ramadan tested Brown on 18 minutes with a solid strike from the edge of the box and Brown showed safe hands to make the save.

Bury then took the lead with Hughes getting on the end of a good corner and putting the ball past Brown to open the scoring on 25 minutes.

But Barking pulled level on 36 minutes with a strike from Darrelle Russell, who slotted the ball low past Bury keeper Luis Tibbles and into the bottom corner of the net.

Bury had the last word in the half – and, as it turned out, the game – with Ipswich Town youngster Ryley Scott chasing a loose ball deep into the box before the perfect chip over the keeper to the oncoming Hughes to head in.

Temperatures dropped, the wind and rain intensified as the players came back on to the field for the second half, but both teams were still able to produce chances.

Bury had two penalty shouts, on 54 minutes when Hughes was bundled over, and again on 73 minutes, when Ramadan’s shot from close range appeared to be handled by Barking’s defender – but neither were awarded.

Although both teams had late chances, the score was unchanged.

Chenery said: “Being unbeaten was good, but it was three draws so we were keen to turn it into three points. But remaining unbeaten is important for morale too.

“And now we go into the Soham derby unbeaten in four, with victory in our last. That breeds positivity around the football club.

“We’ve been good without necessarily getting the results and both things came together (against Barking).

“I knew it wasn’t going to be a classic because of the conditions and we were under a bit of pressure, so we just had to make sure we performed to a level which allowed us an opportunity to win.

“And we did that, but we were then pegged back to 1-1, so it was a great time to score just before half-time.

“We’ve created a bit of an issue this season with doing really well in the first half but then the opposition reset and we struggle at the start of the second half to come to terms with it for whatever reason.

“But we certainly didn’t suffer from that today. Right until the last whistle I felt we managed the game really well.

“I thought that was the best we’ve been out of possession, particularly in the second half and I felt comfortable as the game went on.

“Our attacking mindset came from Jake Chambers-Shaw and Ryan Jolland, who went through the gears at times. And I feel them doing this is what gave the feeling of us swarming all over them at times.

“The one criticism I have is that we should have put the game to bed earlier, we had chances and, if we’d scored, it would have been 3-1 and the game would have been dead.

“But at 2-1, we left the door open for them to sneak in a late one – they didn’t, but it was a warning of what we need to do to make sure we win these games.”

Bury: Tibbles, Scott, Stafford, Fenn (c), Miller, Clements, Call, Jolland, Hughes, Ramadan, Chambers-Shaw. Attendance: 240

Free Press Man of the Match: Ryley Scott – the Ipswich loanee was all over the field and his deft touches consistently wrong-footed the opposition. His cross for the second goal was inch perfect.