The inclusion of Tymal Mills is one of four changes to the Suffolk squad for their final Unicorns Twenty20 group game on Sunday.

The England T20 international is included for the visit of table-topping Hertfordshire in back-to-back matches at Ipswich School, start 11am.

Mills, who has been prevented from playing previously due to injury, comes in alongside Darren Ironside and newcomers Ben Harris and Ryan Vickery.

Feroze Khushi and Kenny Moulton-Day are unavailable while Jake Foley is left out from the squad that shared the spoils with Bedfordshire at Dunstable a fortnight ago,

All-rounder James Poulson is a serious doubt with a calf injury, so Suffolk have named 13 players.

Sudbury all-rounder James Poulson, pictured bowling against Devon at Sidmouth last year, is a serious doubt for Suffolk due to a calf injury Photograph: NICK GARNHAM (11714711)

Jaik Mickleburgh is again not available, Alex Oxley and Matt Hunn are both out injured and there is no recall for Ben Reece.

Head coach Andy Northcote, whose side realistically have only a slim chance of qualifying from the group, said: “Tymal joins us for the first game of the day and it will be great to once again see him in the Suffolk colours.

“With Matt Hunn still out, he adds that little bit of extra firepower to our attack and watching him and Ollie Bocking together could be very entertaining. Equally, getting our group of 13 playing with such an experienced player can only be a good thing for the future.

“Jake Foley has had a very varied campaign. He had a fantastic Norfolk fixture but then indifferent performance over the subsequent four fixtures. We, therefore, felt that a change in the structure to our side is needed so we have left him out for this round and included two players that are new to the squad.

“Ben Harris, the current Saffron Walden captain, is a 24-year-old who lives in Newmarket and last represented Suffolk at Under-13 level. He played for the county from under-10s before moving over the border. As a cricketer, he's a very hard-hitting batsman and an enthusiastic player who can change the game in a short space of time so is ideally suited for the T20s.

“Current Sudbury cricketer Ryan Vickery is a 23-year-old right-handed batter who played for Elmstead for the last two years along with representing Essex 2nd XI for a number of games. Ryan played for the Suffolk 2nd XI on Sunday and scored a quickfire 100 not out.

Darren Ironside, who is well known to us, comes in for the first time this campaign.”

Suffolk squad: Jack Beaumont, Adam Mansfield (capt & wkt), Darren Batch, Darren Ironside, Ben Shepperson, Tom Rash, James Poulson, Josh Cantrell, Ollie Bocking, Billy Moulton-Day, Tymal Mills, Ben Harris, Ryan Vickery.