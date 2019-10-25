After pleasing displays in back-to-back victories catapulted Needham Market to within four points of the BetVictor Southern Premier Central play-off zone, Richard Wilkins believes they are now ‘turning a corner’.

Goals from Joe Neal and Craig Parker on Tuesday, sandwiched between Dion Sembe-Ferris’ reply for Peterborough Sports, left the home support experiencing a league win at Bloomfields for the first time since the Leiston derby on August bank holiday.

It followed on from avenging their 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town with a 2-0 success on the coast on Saturday, thanks to goals from Joe Marsden and Luke Ingram.

Football: Southern Central League ..Needham Market Vs Peterborough Sport..Joe Neal celebrates his goal for the marketmen..Photographer Ben Pooley. (19978303)

Ahead of turning their attentions to cup football in a Friday night game against Cambridge City at Histon FC in the Buildbase FA Trophy first round qualifying (7.45pm) the Marketmen look in a much healthy position in a highly congested area of the table in 13th.

“I thought that was a really good team performance and that is two league wins on the bounce and all of a sudden you look at the league and think yeah, we’re on the right road,” he said following Tuesday’s victory against a physical Peterborough Sports side who had started the day in 11th place.

“It has always been fine margins but I think probably three or four home league games ago we would have drawn that 2-2. That’s the way it has been going but I don’t think we have been playing bad at all.

Football: Southern Central League ..Needham Market Vs Peterborough Sport..Craig Parker scores needhams winner ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (19978307)

“Against Banbury we lost 1-0 and we were the better team and did that against Redditch as well (2-2 draw).

“If I am being totally honest I just feel like we are turning a corner and I just feel all of a sudden the squad is looking a bit better.”

With Russell Short’s three-game suspension for his controversial second half red card at Lowestoft - which the club were planning to contest before the video footage did not arrive in the timeframe allow - not kicking in until next Tuesday’s trip to Royston Town (7.45pm), the starting line-up on Tuesday featured just one change. Captain Gareth Heath went back in at the expense of Sam Squire after recovering from flu.

Needham started well and Cambridge United loanee Neal eventually got the goal their efforts deserved in the 39th minute with a looping header to celebrate his birthday in style.

The home fans hoped it would provide the catalyst to go on and kill off the game but the visitors, who have had a rapid rise up the non-league pyramid in the last decade, struck back within four minutes of the restart.

After Josh McCammon’s deep cross was headed on by James Stevenson, former Colchester United player Dion Sembie-Ferris poked the ball over the line.

Needham seemed to lose their way a bit thereafter but soon sparked back into life, with Parker providing what proved to be the match-winning volley in the 68th minute after Luke Ingram headed Callum Sturgess’ cross back into his path.

It was mianly backs to the wall for the final 15 minutes but they withstood the late pressure well.

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess (Baker 73’), Short, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath (c), Neal (Page 90’), Parker (Squire 69’), Marsden. Unused subs: Collard, Shorten. Att: 220

Free Press Man of The Match: Joe Neal