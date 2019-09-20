Ben Chenery hailed his side after they put Saturday’s disappointing performance and result firmly behind them with a 3-0 derby win against AFC Sudbury on Tuesday.

The victory, following a 1-1 home draw with previously pointless Brentwood Town on Saturday, saw the Bury Town rise back up into second place.

After the weekend’s result had seen them slip to fourth, they still went into their midweek west Suffolk derby 10 places higher in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division table than Mark Morsley’s side after five matches.

Football - Bury Town v AFC Sudbury;Location - Ram Meadow (BSE)Pictured - Cemal Ramadan;Picture - Neil Dady................................................................................................................................................................................................. (16824950)

There may have been some anxiety in a large home crowd after they had gone into the interval level pegging thanks to some fine saves from both goalkeepers.

But Sudbury, who had started the second half as the brighter team, then hit the self-destruct button by conceding the first of two penalties within a 15-minute period just before the hour mark.

Cemal Ramadan made no mistake with both and within a minute of his second former AFC striker Olly Hughes glanced a header in from the Yellows’ ex-academy teenage sensation Ross Crane’s cross to put the result beyond any doubt.

Football - Bury Town v AFC Sudbury;Location - Ram Meadow (BSE)Pictured - Ollie Hughes;Picture - Neil Dady................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. (16824951)

“It’s three points. I know that is a boring thing to say but the way we look at it it is another three points we needed to get here,” said Blues boss Chenery.

“We dropped points on Saturday against Brentwood and it’s important we got back to winning ways.

“Yes, there was a lot on it in terms of bragging rights, of course, and there was a good crowd in at Ram Meadow but I thought we were controlled in all departments.

“A couple of times we were a bit sloppy and they got the ball in behind and Dan Barden did excellent for us. But I felt we were really good value for our 3-0 and I just felt if we kept creating and we get an opportunity and score we could get two, three or four. And that proved to be true and it could have been more than that at the end.”

With defensive options limited with Ollie Fenn (ankle) and Taylor Hastings (abdomen) still out, Joe Hood moved into central defence alongside Joe White and Ryan Jolland slotted into an unfamiliar left-back role.

It was Bury who were quickest out of the starting blocks with Baris Altintop making a good block to deny Hughes before his second effort was pushed away by Paul Walker’s diving save. The AFC ‘keeper then tipped over an effort from another former Yellow in Ryan Horne before a deep Jolland cross bounced out off the top of the upright.

Up the other end Daniel Barden was also soon called into action to rush off his line to block Ben Hunter’s shot before Tom Mayock sent a header just wide.

Walker turned a Hughes effort around his near post before Barden had to do likewise from Hunter after a good move involving Maycock and Sean Marks.

Bury striker Ramadan found himself behind the defence only to fire an angled shot wide of the far post as the first half somehow came to an end without a goal.

Hunter forced another good block out of Barden after Hood was caught out dribbling across his own penalty area before the on-loan Norwich City ‘keeper produced a great low save to turn a Hunter thunderbolt through a crowd of players around his post.

But with Bury having barely laid a glove on their opponents since the restart they were celebrating a penalty in the 57th minute, after a few discussions between the match officials, after new signing Rob Harvey was adjudged to have played Ryan Stafford instead of the ball.

Ramadan sent Walker the wrong way and the domineering Bury of the first half were suddenly back pushing for another.

It was not until the 73rd minute that it arrived though, again via Ramadan from the penalty spot, with Walker not able to get to it after correctly going to his right. There was no doubt about this one though with O’Malley’s swinging leg missing the ball but catching Ipswich Town loannee Colin Oppong.

Within a minute it was game, set and match as the Blues broke at speed from defending a corner and Crane cut in from the left before firing in a cross from which Hughes deftly glanced in with a fine header.

Morsley tried to kickstart something with a triple substitution but their race was up and only a superb save from Walker denied Crane the fourth from an precise free-kick inside the last 10 minutes.

Not to be outdone, Barden also shone late on as he denied Marks’ powerful effort before seeing the flag had already gone up for offside.

Bury Town: Barden, Stafford, Crane, Hood, White, Jolland, Chambers-Shaw, Horne, Hughes (c), Ramadan, Oppong. Att: 443

Free Press Man of the Match: Daniel Barden. Without keeper’s saves at key times it could have been a very different story.

l Bury Town managed to keep their unbeaten league run going heading into Tuesday’s derby but could not get all three points at home to lowly Brentwood Town as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Cemal Ramadan put the Blues ahead as early as the fourth minute by dispatching another penalty, but in front of a crowd of 305 at Ram Meadow it did not last long as within four minutes Andrew Freeman had equalised.

Bury travel to a Dereham Town side – beaten by Histon during the week – who currently sit in 15th position tomorrow (3pm).