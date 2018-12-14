You have to go back to 2014 to find the last time Wigan Athletic got one over the Tractor Boys, with Town unbeaten in four against this weekend’s opponents. And my oh my, let’s hope it’s five unbeaten come Saturday evening.

Much like the time of year, I’ve sounded like an overplayed Christmas song myself recently, desperately hoping this week may be the week we get our second win of the season and first three points for nine games.

And with two consecutive home games next up, it’s another massive opportunity for Paul Lambert’s men to get that victory.

So, what can we expect from last season’s League One champions? Paul Cook’s side currently sit 16th in the league, seven points above the relegation zone and go into this with one victory in their last five.

All of that surely makes them one of the few teams Town wouldn’t mind playing on home soil.

It’s been just over seven months since Ipswich last won at Portman Road and with only two home wins registered this calendar year, nothing but a win this Saturday will do.

The football on show has vastly improved, and it’s been pleasing to see young stars such as Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop getting game time.

Teddy is a player who we all know can make a difference and was a big part of Mick McCarthy’s successful play-off side back in 2014/15.

If, and it’s a big if, we can keep him fit, his creativity could be the answer to our lack of goals. Another is Flynn Downes.

With Cole Skuse now injured, what a massive opportunity it is for the England U20 international to not only cement his place in the team this season, but also be viewed as the ever-ageing Skuse’s long-term replacement.

So Mariah Carey, all I want for Christmas is an Ipswich Town home win!