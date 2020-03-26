Twitter reacts to the news that non-league seasons at Step 3 and below have been declared null and void
Published: 16:19, 26 March 2020
| Updated: 16:59, 26 March 2020
The Football Association announced this afternoon that the non-league season for all leagues at Step 3 and below is over – declaring them all to be null and void.
As expected, Twitter has been bombarded with reaction to the news from clubs, players, officials and fans, some of which can be viewed below.
