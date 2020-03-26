Home   Sport   Article

Twitter reacts to the news that non-league seasons at Step 3 and below have been declared null and void

By Liam Apicella
-
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:19, 26 March 2020
 | Updated: 16:59, 26 March 2020

The Football Association announced this afternoon that the non-league season for all leagues at Step 3 and below is over – declaring them all to be null and void.

As expected, Twitter has been bombarded with reaction to the news from clubs, players, officials and fans, some of which can be viewed below.

Read more
Football

More by this author

Liam Apicella
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE