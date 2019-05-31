Woolpit (101-1) took top honours in their first outing in the 2019 Suffolk Cup Twenty20, beating hosts Walsham-le-Willows (93-5) by eight runs in a shortened match of 12 overs a side.

It sees Woolpit take an early lead in Pool A, with the winners collecting five points in the county-wide competition for clubs competing in Division Three and above of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship and the East Anglian Premier League.

Kian Flannagan (40 not out) and Chris Wells (32no) built up a head of steam as the visitors batted first, proving difficult for Walsham to budge.

Alastair Waugh picked up the sole wicket, of Alex Routledge (5) as Woolpit posted 101 runs.

CRICKET - Haverhill v Bardwell (T20 Plate) ..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (11258073)

In reply, a 34 from Ashley Forbes was not enough as the side fell narrowly short of their total.

Wells picked up two wickets, with one apiece for Jon Block and Will West.

Their next match in the competition will be the reverse fixture on Wednesday, June 5 (6pm).

l Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds are due to begin their Suffolk Cup campaign on Monday, at home to Haverhill – the only side to also be entering a team in the new Suffolk Plate, for teams at Division Four and below of the Two Counties Championship.

Bury will host Haverhill at their Victory Ground base in the evening fixture (6.15pm), which will pit EAPL side Bury against the reigning champions in Haverhill.

l In the Suffolk Plate, Haverhill (135-5) beat Bardwell (133-5) by five wickets in Pool C.

Bardwell, who won the toss and elected to bat, got off to a bad start as they lost opener Tom Lampshire for 1 but recovered a little with a 61-run second wicket partnership between Rick Wakeman (37) and an unknown batsman.

But wickets kept falling as they amassed a 133 run target for the home team.

In reply, Douglas collected two wickets for just 17 runs, with another wicket each for Wakeman, Lampshire and James Larder.

Bardwell will be away to Elveden this evening (6.30pm).

Elveden are looking to make it two from two in the tournament, having won their first encounter on May 17, while Bardwell want a first win.