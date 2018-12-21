Tuck relinquishes role as Mildenhall chairman

After a 16-year stint as chairman, Martin Tuck has vacated his role with Mildenhall Town.

Under Tuck, who replaced Brian Brigden in the position back in 2002, the club has risen from the Thurlow Nunn League set-up into the Bostik League at Step 4.

However, following Saturday’s 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Brentwood Town, he decided that the time was right to step aside.

“It was a difficult one. I had mentioned to a couple of people a while ago I was thinking about stepping down,” he said.

“There is never a good or right time to do this sort of thing, but with the team having a bit of a break now before they play on Boxing Day, there is some breathing space.

Newmarket Journal - November 2011..(L-R)Shaz Begg - Gandhi Restaurant and Martin Tuck - Mildenhall Town Chairman promote the upcoming FA Vase game. (6147754)

“It just seemed like appropriate timing as much as anything else.

“There has been plenty of ups and downs, but certainly more positives. We have always looked to progress and I think we can be positive about the job that has been done.”

Tuck said it was impossible to pick his favourite moment from the long tenure, but highlighted knocking Didcot Town out of the FA Vase, winning back-to-back League Challenge Cups, beating King’s Lynn Town in the FA Trophy and achieving promotion to the highest level in the club’s history as particular high points.

A number of those came with Dean Greygoose in charge – the man he appointed as manager in late November 2014 – and Tuck believes the future is bright.

“You have to be at your best every week in this league, but with our captain Luke Butcher – who has been marvellous for us since we signed him – fit again and the new signings on board, the future looks positive,” he added.

Bill Flynn has stepped in as acting chairman of the club, having held the role of vice-chairman to Tuck.

The end of Tuck’s tenure was a disappointing one at the weekend as Brentwood ran riot, with even the visitors’ goalkeeper getting his name on the scoresheet.

Charlee Hughes put Brentwood in front in the first half before the away side’s second goal came on the hour mark via a Tony Stokes penalty.

Hughes wrapped up his hat-trick in quick succession with goals in the 72nd and 76th minutes, before Rob Budd embarrassed his opposite number Blake Horton by scoring directly from a goal kick.

The scoring was completed eight minutes from time by Ernest Okoh to round off an afternoon to forget for the home team.

Fourth-from-bottom Mildenhall head to AFC Sudbury on Boxing Day (1pm).