It’s only the early part of November, but Ipswich Town have themselves a must-win game on Saturday – one in which they simply cannot afford to be beaten.

Another defeat could see the Blues slip eight points adrift of Saturday’s 22nd-placed opponents Reading and with a difficult Christmas period on the horizon, it would really damage any hopes we have of surviving another year in the Championship.

With 30 games of the season remaining and a total of 90 points to play for, is it too early for anyone to be panicking? Well, I for one certainly am.

We’ve been promised a number of new faces in January and the rumours of a £10m war chest are certainly intriguing, but can we afford to be even further behind come 2019? No.

And I’d rather not have the mountain to climb, making sure our walking boots are firmly on the trail of those around us, and ideally, ahead of them.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End was certainly a lot better than what we had witnessed under Paul Hurst and it was pleasing to see some passion back in the players, as well as on the touchline.

There was some good stuff played at times and despite feeling disappointed we couldn’t take all three points, I left Portman Road feeling entertained at what I’d seen and I haven’t been able to say that too often this season.

However, ‘points make prizes’ and I’m all for attractive football with an attacking edge, but right now we need some victories to get out of the shambles we find ourselves in, whatever ‘McCarthy-esque’ way that happens to come.

Like others, Paul Lambert has impressed me so far and clearly has the full support of his dressing room, something his predecessor didn’t and a win at the Madjeski would do wonders to restore some faith and begin our very own Great Escape.