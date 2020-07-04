Tommy Robinson and Casey Phillips will be looking to make up for lost time after committing their futures to Mildenhall Town.

Playmaker Robinson has been sidelined since September 27 when he suffered a double leg break against Ely City, while a week earlier Phillips damaged his posterior cruciate ligament away at Whitton United.

That was the centre-back's last appearance for Mildenhall, although he did have one outing for former club Haverhill Borough on loan pre-lockdown as he stepped up his recovery.

Tommy Robinson (37810137)

The duo have agreed to remain at Mildenhall for 2020/21, with manager Ricky Cornish saying: "Robbo had really started to kick on last season when he picked up a bad injury.

"He’s working really hard to get his fitness levels back now. He’s an exciting player and will be like having a new signing.

"Casey was outstanding at the beginning of last season and he also picked up a bad injury that made him lose most of the season. There are high expectations of him this season as he’s a quality defender."

Casey Phillips (37810134)

Also remaining with Mildenhall is attacker Ben Nolan, who still has 12 months left to run on his deal at Recreation Way.

Nolan found the net on seven occasions last term – a haul which included a hat-trick during a 4-1 away victory at Haverhill Rovers.

Cornish added: "Ben's performances last season were outstanding for someone in their first full year of men’s football. We expect big things from him with his talent."

Read more Football