A trio of former stage winners in the OVO Energy Women’s Tour will line-up when the sixth edition of the race gets under way in Suffolk on Monday, June 10.

Former world champion Amalie Dideriksen, Jolien d’Hoore (both Boels Dolmans) and Lotta Lepistö (Trek Segafredo) will return to the race where they have enjoyed success.

The trio are added to the provisional line-up that already includes all five previous winners of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour – Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo), Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM Racing), Lisa Brennauer (WNT ROTOR Pro Cycling) and Marianne Vos (CCC Liv).

Amalie Dideriksen. Picture: SwPix (11656186)

Dideriksen, the 2016 World Road Race champion and current Danish national champion, won Stage Four of the 2018 OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Worcester last June.

Her Boels Dolmans team-mate Jolien d’Hoore is a triple stage winner in the race. The Belgian took her first victory in Clacton in 2015, going on to win the final stage of the 2017 race in London and 2018’s opening stage in Suffolk.

Lepistö, the current Finnish road race champion, won the final stage of the 2018 OVO Energy Women’s Tour in North Wales, her second stage victory following success in Kettering in 2016.

Monday's opening stage will see the riders hurtle through the likes of Framlingham, Walsham-le-Willows and Bury St Edmunds before finishing in Stowmarket.