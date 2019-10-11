Manager Richard Wilkins was pleased with the professional manner in which his Needham Market side dealt with Tuesday night’s Suffolk Premier Cup tie at Haverhill Rovers.

Hosting Rovers, who play two leagues lower than the Marketmen in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, stuck to their task and when Max Dinnell cancelled out Luke Ingram’s first-half opener, an upset could well have been on the cards.

But Needham refused to panic and eventually their Step 3 quality shone through, with second-half goals from Joe Marsden, Gareth Heath and Jake Dye (his first for the senior team) securing a 4-1 victory and safe passage through to the last eight.

Football - Suffolk Premier Cup - Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Needham Market. Pictured - Callum Page & Gareth Heath.Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (18898428)

“We had nothing to win really. Everyone was expecting us to win the game and as you would expect they made it very difficult, got men behind the ball and looked to counter-attack,” said Wilkins.

“I was a bit disappointed we did not get the second goal a bit sooner because the underdogs usually lose a bit of heart then. We had the chances to do it but it did not come and fair play to them, they equalised and looked bright.

“They stuck to their game plan but we upped it after they got level and we moved through the gears.

“It was always going to be tough under the lights and with them having a new manager to impress, but we took our chances really well in the second half and I was pleased with the response.

“It was a massive game for Haverhill and they deserve a lot of credit for their performance, but we eventually showed the gap.”

Wilkins has now switched his focus to BetVictor Southern Premier Central matters, with Needham (13th) looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Banbury United when they host 18th-placed Alvechurch tomorrow (3pm).

“It has been an up and down season in the league but we are not far away,” added the boss.

“We have not been taking our chances. Everyone knows we are looking to get another forward in the building but we should still be scoring more goals.

“Saturday’s loss was disappointing because we dominated the game. Hopefully we perform the same way this weekend, but take our chances this time.”

Needham’s Suffolk derby at Lowestoft Town has been moved from October 15 to October 19.

l Needham Market Reserves lost 3-1 to Fakenham Town on Saturday, with Kai Fletcher scoring the goal for the beaten visitors.

The second string will be back in First Division North action tomorrow at Lakenheath (3pm) before travelling to Mulbarton Wanderers in the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

l Needham Market Women’s Eastern Region Women’s Football League clash at King’s Lynn Ladies was postponed on Sunday because of a waterlogged pitch.

They are due to travel to their Gorleston counterparts on Sunday (1.30pm).

The reserves were also rained off at the weekend at Leiston St Margarets Ladies. The teams are due to meet again on Sunday (2pm).