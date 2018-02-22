Trio of former Fen Tigers sign up for season-opening meeting

Three further familiar names have been added to the line-up for Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ season-opening Fen Fours meeting.

It was recently confirmed that Connor Mountain and Stefan Nielsen — both of whom have previously ridden for the club — would feature at the event, which is due to be held at the Mildenhall Stadium on Monday, April 2.

And now three more former Fen Tigers have joined the bill, namely Connor Coles, Dan Halsey and Sam Woods.

Coles, who spent three seasons riding for the club between 2014 and 2016, has a big family connection with the West Row side.

His grandfather Bob was known as ‘The Rock’, a reference to the solidity and experience he provided to a fledgling Fen Tigers team when they first joined the National League back in 1975, while his father, Michael, donned the team’s colours in 1988.

The 2014 National Trophy winner spent last season with the Isle of Wight and this year will turn out for Buxton.

Long-serving Halsey won a championship medal, two knockout cups, two national trophies and was also a member of the successful four that won the Four Team Tournament in 2012 during his seven-year stint with the Fen Tigers, which came to an end following the conclusion of last season.

Halsey is currently without a club with the new season now just a couple of months away.

Woods, meanwhile, started last season as a Fen Tigers reverse and he made an initial impression, but injuries and the sudden death of his father, Martyn, halted his campaign.

However, the Stoke rider did return to race for the club in their final meeting of the 2017 term.

Fen Fours line-up so far: Josh Bailey, Danny Ayres, Jordan Jenkins, Ryan Kinsley, Sam Bebee, Drew Kemp, Matt Marson, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain, Danny Halsey, Connor Coles and Sam Woods