Stowmarket Town youngster George Quantrell is ‘in demand’, according to the club’s boss Rick Andrews.

The 17-year-old has been on trial with Sky Bet League One’s Peterborough United since the start of November – and Andrews has revealed that has now been extended until the end of January, 2020.

But he also added that the midfielder – who has scored three goals in his 18 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders this term – has received ‘interest’ from other professional clubs, including Ipswich Town.

George Quantrell. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (23444391)

“The boy’s in demand,” he said. “(Peterborough) have asked him back until the end of January as they’re very pleased with him and want to see him play for the under-23s next – he’s been with the under-18s.

“But there are also other clubs that are interested and trying to now get his attention. I know Ipswich (Town) have made contact and there’s scouts looking at him too – it’s brilliant.

“It goes to show, if you’re good enough, you’ll get picked up."

Football - Stowmarket Town Vs Brantham ..George Quantrell scores Stowmarkets winning goal..Photographer Ben Pooley. (23444394)

Andrews added that there was 'every possibility' The Old Gold & Blacks would see him again very soon, with 'many second year scholars sent out to non-league clubs over the Christmas time'.

"We'll see," he said. "But we've built up a great relationship with Peterborough over this, we've not put any blocks in place and they've appreciated that.

"There is no reason for us to be difficult, he's such a great kid who works so hard and he deserves it.

"We hope this extended trial leads to a contract."

Assistant boss Paul Musgrove added: "It's very positive news for George and we are proud of him."

