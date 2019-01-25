Town should be looking at building for tomorrow

I believe in miracles, when you try... Hmm.

I’m starting to believe Ipswich Town surviving relegation would be something of an absolute miracle itself. Another away day goes past and the blue half of East Anglia are on the wrong side of yet another 2-0 defeat.

That means it’s now seven consecutive losses on the road, with The Tractor Boys not even managing to hit the back of the net once – which is rather bleak reading and, with some tough games on the horizon, it really isn’t looking good.

There’s no doubt that Paul Lambert inherited nothing short of a League One side when he took over in October and more than half of his predecessor Paul Hurst’s signings don’t even make the match-day squad nowadays.

But, with his own additions brought in, surely now we can start to judge and get a real feel for Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town?

Every week I seem to hark on about how the football has improved. And I still believe that.

But our continuous calamities at the back seem to have cost us our Championship status and it’s hard to see anything but League One now.

Which ponders the question, what do we do with the rest of our season?

Surviving relegation is going to take something remarkable, so, do we continue playing loanees and players who won’t be here come the summer, or, do we end this season developing our own and look to build for the future.

There is an abundance of young talent at the club and, although they may not have all the ‘experience to play in a team fighting for survival’, they’re certainly sure to give 100%. If we are to go down, we’d do it with a fight.

Like all Town fans, I’m desperate for us to stay in this division, but I also think Ipswich Town need to start thinking about tomorrow now, not just today.