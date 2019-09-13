Bury Town have loaned young Ipswich Town striker Collin Oppong – and manager Ben Chenery believes he can ‘add a different dimension’ to their attack.

The towering teenager joined the Sky Bet League One club’s academy from Cliftonville in Northern Ireland in January before earning a scholarship deal.

He went straight into Bury’s starting line-up for Saturday’s Velocity Trophy (Isthmian League Cup) Group One match at Heybridge Swifts and made an instant impression as he set up the first goal in a 2-2 draw.

Colin Oppong, who has joined Bury Town on a work expeirence loan from Ipswich TownPicture: ITFC (16481819)

Ahead of back-to-back home games in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, against Brentwood Town tomorrow (3pm) and west Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury on Tuesday (7.45pm), manager Chenery said: “He is a towering big lad, 6ft 3in, and a hungry player who wants to do well and gives us a new dimension and something new up front.

“He is more of a targetman which is new to what we already have in the building.

“He was excellent against Heybridge and led the line well and I was really impressed with him.

“I am looking forward to working with him and thank Ipswich Town for letting him come and develop further with us.”

Oppong was instrumental in Bury taking the lead at Heybridge on Saturday. He broke forward in the eighth minute before beating the ‘keeper with a chipped shot that hit the base of the post before coming out to Jarid Robson, who lobbed the ball back into the box for Cemal Ramadan to smash home.

Jake Chambers-Shaw was denied by a great one-handed save before Heybridge pulled level in the 24th minute when Toib Adeyemi headed past George Bugg following a corner breaking loose.

Bury were awarded a penalty on 42 minutes and Ramadan fired Bury back in front from the spot.

An end-to-end second half ensued with Heybridge heading over a golden chance late on.

But with the last action of the game a cross in to the box was headed home by Alex Teniola in the 95 minute to send the cup tie to penalties. The hosts prevailed, meaning they picked up the extra bonus point.

“We were very good and Heybridge were very honest and open that we shoud’ve have won the game,” said Chenery.

The result kept up Bury’s unbeaten start to 2019/20 and they are second in the table ahead of hosting Brentwood (19th) and AFC Sudbury (8th).

Captain Ollie Fenn (ankle) and experienced centre-halve Taylor Hastings (abdomen) remain out injured.