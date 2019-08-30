It’s still early doors, but seeing the Tractor Boys sit top of the table is always a great thing.

You’d actually have to go back to 2015 for the last time Ipswich Town finished a match and went top of the pile – a 2-1 win away at Preston North End as Mick McCarthy’s men looked to continue the good form from their sixth-placed finish the following campaign.

And it was pleasing to see the Blues coming away with a win from another northern club last Saturday.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (15888201)

As I write this column, the future of Bolton Wanderers remains unknown and it’s so sad to see such an historic club virtually on its knees.

Nothing short of a romping was expected against a young Trotters side and of course we’re sure to face much tougher tests over the course of the season. But it was still pleasing to see Town grab plenty of goals nonetheless.

However, you can’t help but feel for Bolton and I, like all football fans, hate to see any club in the sad state of affairs they currently find themselves in and while sadly it was too late to save Bury, hopefully Bolton can survive.

Selfishly, if they were to go, then Ipswich would find themselves three points and also five goals short, which would be just our luck!

Saturday’s visit of Shrewsbury is another one we can’t take lightly and with a little bit of bad blood remaining after the Paul Hurst saga, one I think could turn into a feisty affair.

It’s no doubt on paper that Ipswich will be firm favourites to beat the Shrews, and rightly so.

But let’s hope we don’t get another AFC Wimbledon performance and can see the free-flowing, confident Ipswich, we all know this team can produce.

I was guilty of saying this far too often last campaign, but with more than winnable games on the horizon in September, there’s no reason to suggest why Paul Lambert’s men shouldn’t start getting used to life at the top of the tree. Come on you Blues!